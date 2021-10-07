benefits-of-urea-creams-for-foot-health

The urea is a substance that the human being’s own organism produces naturally, as it happens in the organism of other living beings . Thus, urea is the final result of the breakdown by metabolism of proteins , the kidneys being in charge of filtering this substance from the blood through the urine.

Thus, in recent times one of the most striking products that the latest research has achieved is cosmetics with urea. In this sense, the urea used in cosmetics is manufactured from chemical compounds, without the intervention of any living being.

In any case, these urea creams offer important benefits in deep hydration of different layers of the skin and helps reduce water loss. On the other hand, it also stimulates the natural desquamation of the epidermis and favors a hydrating exfoliation.

Benefits of urea creams

Urea cream and cosmetics are mainly used to care for the skin of the feet area, which is usually more sensitive than the rest of the body. Thus, this substance provides important benefits:

Prevent the loss of water in the different layers of the skin.

Stimulates the action of the skin’s immune system and helps the production of antimicrobial peptides.

It also supports the skin’s natural barrier function, which improves protein synthesis.

Likewise, it improves the elasticity of the foot and stimulates the synthesis of collagen in the dermis.

All these properties make urea a widely used element, especially for skin moisturizers. And is that the skin in this area of ​​the body is usually much drier and has less elasticity than the rest of the body.

On the other hand, the moisturizing capacity of urea also causes it to use as a treatment for certain skin conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis or diabetic foot.

Foot creams

Normally, creams containing urea have moisturizing capacity and are used for foot care. Thus, this type of lotions are recommended for deep skin stimulation and to treat some common pathologies, such as cracked heels or diabetic foot.

Heel cream

The skin of the feet tends more easily to dryness, that is why creams with urea especially help to maintain hydration. In this sense, it is also suitable for treating those areas of thickened skin caused by calluses.

One of the common foot pathologies is hyperkeratosis, which is popularly called hardness. This type of condition is caused by constant pressure or friction in a specific area of ​​the foot, which causes a displacement of layers of the skin.

Thus, lotions with a content 40% urea is ideal as a treatment to reduce the effects of hyperkeratosis in any of its forms; in addition to helping to keep feet hydrated.