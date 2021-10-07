8 tips to take care of your vision health if you work in front of a computer

The digital era has led to the definitive implantation of teleworking . That is, a large number of people spend long hours of work in front of a computer , in addition to office workers who carry out their tasks always with a screen ahead. All of this is having important effects on vision .

When spending so many hours in front of a computer, it is appropriate to carry out a series of habits to preserve the vision health and avoid the development of different eye-related conditions.

There are different symptoms that can alert you to the presence of a vision problem, such as fatigue, fluctuating vision, double vision , fatigue when performing close-up tasks or headache.

Measures to protect vision health

Taking into account account for these negative effects on vision when spending so much time in front of the computer, from the General Council of Opticians Optometrists they provide a series of tips to take care of eyesight.

In any case, they add that it is necessary to carry out a complete visual examination by a professional to observe var possible anomalies and determine the real magnitude of the problem. This is key to establishing an effective treatment as soon as possible.

Thus, these are some of the most important practical tips to take care of the health of your vision if you work in front of a computer:

Take a five-minute break for every hour of work. It will help to rest your eyes. Maintain a constant blinking and avoid fixation without blink. Toggle vision between near and far objects.

Adjust the contrast and brightness of the display to match the lighting of the workplace.

Use whenever possible natural light.

If the device allows it, increase the screen refresh rate (70 – 75 Hz).

Adjust the font size when reading so that it does not strain your vision.

Avoid the use of electronic devices at times of great fatigue

Likewise, from the General Council of Opticians Opto metristas recommend keeping the computer at about 60 centimeters away and slightly below eye level.

The importance of visual health

All of these Eye health tips help prevent the development of vision fatigue and other conditions that directly affect vision. In this sense, it is true that there are also a series of visual therapy exercises that allow to improve some vision abilities.

In this regard, the General Council of Optometrists explains that « Visual training exercises because they do not have to suppose any benefit, since they must be prescribed and guided by the vision professional for a specific purpose. The important thing is to carry out a scheduled training when necessary. ”

In addition, the experts add that fatigue or visual fatigue may be due to the existence of an uncorrected graduation defect. These are myopia, astigmatism or hyperopia. Thus, it can also be the consequence of continued inappropriate use from an ergonomic point of view.