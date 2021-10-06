What should I not eat if I have rich acid?

The rich acid is a substance found in the organism of anyone and that arises when purines break down. Likewise, the levels of rich acid can also be increased by the intake of foods rich in purines .

In this sense, in any blood test generic, one of the values ​​to analyze is the levels of rich acid in the blood. It is one of the elements that are studied to determine that there is no health problem.

Although, sometimes we can present levels of rich acid above the values ​​considered healthy. Thus, this fact is a risk factor for the development of a disease such as gout and also poses a risk for cardiovascular health.

Problems due to hyperuricemia

Gout is the most common disease that arises from excess acid rich in the blood and is closely related to diet. Actually, it arises when the body is not able to correctly eliminate the excess of rich acid through the urine.

Red meat

When this happens, this acid accumulates in the bloodstream, causing a kind of small crystals that lodge in the joints. They cause severe pain and inflammation.

With all this, when a person has high levels of rich acid, it is important not to consume foods rich in purines, since otherwise it could cause a even greater increase in these values.

So, these are some of the foods rich in purines that should not be consumed in case of high levels of rich acid:

Any type of seafood. They are an important source of purines.

Red meats, such as veal, beef , pork or lamb.

Blue fish. Tuna, sardines or salmon stand out.

Fatty sausages, such as chorizo, salami or sausages.

Do not abuse legumes.

Fatty and highly cured cheeses.

It is also important to avoid asparagus, spinach, leeks, tomatoes, mushrooms and.

In addition, in this situation, it is important to limit the consumption of dehydrated foods and the intake of alcoholic beverages as much as possible.

Foods to reduce rich acid

Likewise, there are also a series of foods that help reduce acid levels rich in the body. Within the diet, the best products to achieve this objective are fruits.

Among the fruits, apples, cherries, orange, lemon, lime, grapefruit, tangerine, raspberries, strawberries stand out. red and. It is also important to consume certain vegetables, such as onions, pumpkins, artichokes, or carrots, celery.

In any case, in the face of a gout attack, there are different habits that can help alleviate pain and reduce rich acid levels beyond nutrition. Among them, the following stand out: