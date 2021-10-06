this-is-the-direct-relationship-between-vitamin-d-and-'bad'-cholesterol

The vitamin D is a nutrient essential for the proper functioning of the body. In addition, being key to preventing osteoporosis , the health of the bones and the action of the immune system , this vitamin also has a certain link with certain elements of the body such as cholesterol .

In this sense, different studies have proven the positive effects on LDL (bad) cholesterol when performing a conjunctive treatment of vitamin D and calcium in menopause. This study verified how the levels of this type of cholesterol were reduced.

Thus, Dr. Marco Franzreb commented that there is a direct dependence between the levels of vitamin D with bad cholesterol and sulfur . In this sense, this specialist explained that “high LDL cholesterol seems to be a reflection of the scarcity of cholesterol sulfate, so that the body will take damaged LDL to maintain the balance to convert it into plaque; plaque where platelets will form cholesterol sulfate essential to meet the needs of the brain and heart. ”

In addition, the United States National Library of Medicine defines cholesterol as a substance that is found in all cells of the body and that the body needs for the production of hormones, synthesis of vitamin D and substances that help digest food.

Relationship with cholesterol

Continuing with the relationship between vitamin D and cholesterol, it is necessary to clarify that vitamin D obtained through the oral route is not sulfated, as if it occurs with that produced by the action of the sun.

Vitamin D

That is, it is not soluble in water and cannot move freely in the blood. Therefore, it requires binding to LDL cholesterol to travel correctly through the bloodstream.

Taking into account the importance of vitamin D for the body, it is necessary to present optimal levels to prevent different health problems. Thus, there are different sources to obtain this micronutrient.

Sources of vitamin D

The main source of obtaining the vitamin D is found in the sun’s ultraviolet rays. That is, skin moderately exposed to the sun has the ability to synthesize this vitamin and stimulate its production in the body.

In any case, it is important to influence the idea of ​​taking the sun in moderation, since overexposure can be harmful to health and be a risk factor for the development of skin cancer.

The good news is that sunbathing only during 15 minutes a day the body will have the ability to increase levels of vitamin D. In addition, it is only enough to expose key areas of the body, such as the arms, legs or face.

Likewise, it is also possible to find vitamin D in different foods, such as fish fatty, mushrooms, eggs, avocados, dairy products and fortified cereals. And in addition, vitamin supplements are also an alternative to increase the values ​​of this nutrient in the body.

Although, experts assure that of the levels that a person has of vitamin D in the body, the 80% comes from the sun’s ultraviolet rays and the remaining percentage corresponds to food and supplementation.