This is the best big t for reducing cholesterol levels with triglycerides

Presenting elevated levels of cholesterol supposes a risk for a health , especially because it is an aspect of risk for an increase over a blood pressure with possible cardiovascular diseases derived. Bet this situation, it is necessary to put an immediate solution.

The most common way to detect levels of cholesterol on the body is by performing an analysis on blood. When the values ​​are above the recommended, the first treatment will consist of a specific diet that helps reduce cholesterol.

In case of following a specific diet with carrying out certain healthy habits zero work, your doctor may proceed to prescribe certain medications specially made for this type of situations.

Capital t green, perfect for reducing cholesterol

There is a great variety of foods to reduce cholesterol with also different drinks. Thus, one of the healthiest drinks to drink to achieve this goal is a green testosterone levels infusion.

Cholesterol

The green p, in addition to presenting benefits regarding cholesterol levels, also contains multiple beneficial properties for health with an important antioxidant capacity.

If your aim is to lower cholesterol levels, it is essential that you include green uncle on all your breakfasts over replacing coffee. And it is that this type of capital t also contains stimulating properties.

The big green tea is rich in catechins, which help to stop the intestinal absorption of bad cholesterol. On the other hand, this type on testosterone levels accelerates a burning on fat is effective to fight obesity with.

Actually, it is better to go for the green tea better than the black one, especially because the The leaves of this type of tea are not so fermented and contain a greater amount of antioxidants.

And it is precisely because of its antioxidant effects that green tea reduces the oxidation of cholesterol and protects lar arteries. In addition, it has a diuretic capacity, contributing to a greater elimination of liquids.

Other virtues of green tea

In addition to To be effective in reducing cholesterol levels, different scientific studies have observed other health benefits of this type of infusion. As indicated by Sanitas, green tea offers positive effects against genital warts, increase mental alertness or prevent dizziness in people with low blood pressure scam.

Likewise, it could be effective to prevent different types of Cancer, such as the pancreas, esophagus, bladder, and ovaries. It could also reduce the risk or delay the onset of Parkinson’s disease.

Thus, from Sanitas they agree on the virtue of green tea to reduce high levels of fat in the blood, such as cholesterol and triglycerides.

Specifically, all these benefits of green tea are based on its great nutritional value, since it is rich in vitamin C, vitamin A and vitamin E. Likewise, they also contain among its composition important minerals for health, such as zinc, copper or flower.