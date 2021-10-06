This is how it affects our body to take an ibuprofen daily

The ibuprofen , although it is a medicine that we all have at home and that is widely used for health, it should not be taken without first consulting a specialist. Like any other treatment, we must take into account the possible side effects that it can cause in our body.

In the long run, constant consumption and uncontrolled ibuprofen can affect some of the vital organs that we have in our body. Such as the liver or the kidneys.

In Spain there are currently more than 4 million cases of people with kidney failure due to different factors. Among them, the daily and uncontrolled consumption of this medicine.

And the thing is that some people do not even think that this medicine is really causing adverse effects on the body.

Therefore, it is important to think twice if we really need to ingest it since it is not one of the healthiest medicines on the market.

How does the consumption of ibuprofen affect your body?

Ibuprofen, like any other drug, is one of the most dangerous treatments for time to self-administer our own daily medicine.

Although ibuprofen and paracetamol are often compared, it should be remembered that they are not the same. The main difference is the risks that each one supposes.

Ibuprofen has a greater amount of adverse effects , since its continued consumption can have horrible effects on our health, as indicated by experts.

The maximum recommended dose by professionals in the sector are 2400 milligrams per day. So we should not exceed this daily amount if we do not want to harm our health.

Doing so would mean having a greater propensity to suffer blood clots, stomach ulcers and bleeding, and a large etcetera of effects on our body.

If we talk about how much is the amount in reference to the tablets of 600 mg that we all know, would be a maximum of four a day.

AND is that one of the most common problems suffered by people who take ibuprofen on a daily basis is a feeling of an upset stomach and problems related to this part of our body.

And in this sense, this medicine is one of the more dangerous for our stomach. Therefore, it may be advisable to use a protector at the same time.

Does the consumption of ibuprofen affect the health of the stomach?

As we have said before, one of the most common things that can happen is suffering from stomach problems due to the continued consumption of ibuprofen.

This is mainly based on three premises:

It is corrosive

The effect of protectors

The negative of fasting

First, we have to remember that ibuprofen is a drug that irritates our stomach epithelium, just as assured a study carried out by the University of Northeast Louisiana (United States).

And it is that ibuprofen and naproxen «release carboxylic acid, which in direct contact with the stomach wall cause irritation and gastric ulcers. ”

The omeprazole , protector stomach most prescribed in Spain, presents a series of benefits on our body compared to the effects that ibuprofen has on the digestive system.

The main function of this drug is to hinder the wall gastric produce hydrochloric acid, which makes the stomach content less aggressive and therefore less irritating.