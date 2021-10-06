this-is-how-a-harvard-epidemiologist-sees-the-situation-in-spain

The pandemic seems to be more controlled than ever in Spain . Having reached 80% of vaccinated, the country is experiencing a reopening to the new normal, something that Miguel Hernán , epidemiologist of the Harvard University , has stood out in favor of the work of the authorities during the health crisis.

The epidemiologist has valued that Spain has become the first country in the world, among the 50, to achieve a 80% in your vaccination rate. The Harvard expert emphasizes that 11% of the Spanish population are children who are not yet of the age to receive the vaccine and due to the shortage of vaccines In the rest of the world, it is not clear that it is best to vaccinate children of these ages.

Of 50 most populated countries, Spain first to reach 80% #COVID 19 vaccination coverage. 11% of population are children yet ineligible for vaccination. Restrictions mostly lifted. Incidence low and declining. Given global vaccine shortage, unclear vaccinating children is optimal pic.twitter.com/oDj9FJxxcY – Miguel Hernán (@_MiguelHernan ) October 4, 2021

Miguel Hernán highlights that Spain has managed to lift restrictions on Most areas and the incidence of accumulated cases of Coronavirus continues to decline as the vaccination process progresses.

Harvard University highlights the success of Spain before the Covid – 19

In this way, Harvard University has highlighted the success of Spain in the vaccination campaign, something that is attracting the attention of the great world experts. In addition, Christian Drosten, Germany’s most prestigious virologist and one of the world’s great voices in the pandemic, has pointed out one of the key reasons for this milestone.

In a podcast in which participates regularly, Drosten affirmed that the success of vaccination does not depend on the fact that we Spaniards have more confidence than Germans or other countries in vaccines, but that they have “a terrible social experience”; since the pandemic caused here “many deaths and a true confinement”, a “real blockade where you could only go shopping” and with “soldiers patrolling the streets.”

“That’s right a confinement. We have not seen that in Germany ”, says Drosten, who warns that Germany should take the necessary measures to achieve a better percentage of vaccinated, given that the rate slightly exceeds the 60% of vaccination.