these-are-the-cholesterol-and-triglyceride-levels-considered-healthy

It is essential to keep cholesterol at bay, since having too high levels of this substance in the body is a risk factor for the development of heart disease and therefore for health in general.

It must be taken into account that cholesterol is an essential substance for the proper functioning of the body. However, it is necessary to control its values ​​to avoid an excess and maintain the levels in a range considered healthy.

Among other things, cholesterol intervenes in the formation of bile acids, which are fundamental for the correct digestion of fats. Likewise, it is key for the production of vitamin D.

On the other hand, from cholesterol some essential hormones are produced in the body, such as sexual and thyroid hormones. Thus, through the blood this substance travels from the intestine or liver to the different organs, which require a specific dose to carry out their corresponding functions.

Healthy cholesterol levels

Despite being a vital substance for the body, it is convenient to establish a balance in its levels to avoid excess, especially as we age.

Blood test

And it is that when cholesterol levels are too high, it supposes a significant cardiovascular risk. That is, it constitutes a greater probability of having an acute myocardial infarction or other problems related to heart health.

To know if the cholesterol levels are adequate, one must take into account that there are two different types: HDL (good) and LDL (bad). Although, sometimes, blood tests only pick up the total amount of cholesterol in the bloodstream; Although the values ​​of each one of them can be delimited.

Next, we present the recommended values ​​in which the cholesterol levels should be moved so as not to be detrimental to health.

First, the total cholesterol must be less than 200 mg / dl. When the values ​​are above this figure, it is considered hypercholesterolemia.

cholesterol (HDL) must be higher than 40 mg / dl in the case of women and 35 mg / dl in men. Being high helps counteract the danger of LDL (bad).

By your part, LDL (bad) cholesterol, should be below 100 mg / dl. Although some levels above 160 mg / dl would be considered potentially dangerous.

Triglycerides: Regarding triglycerides, their levels must be below 150 mg / dl. If this figure is higher than 500 mg / dl it is considered hypertriglyceridemia.

Watch out for high cholesterol

One of the main problems of having high cholesterol levels is that it is practically undetectable by the person. That is, it does not manifest itself through physical symptoms or any effect that may warn of an anomaly.

Although, the only way to know in what state the cholesterol levels are is through a blood test.

When cholesterol levels are high, cells are not able to absorb the necessary amount circulating in the blood. Thus, this excess begins to accumulate on the walls of the arteries. Over time, a gradual narrowing is generated.

The main problem occurs when accumulation occurs in the blood vessels that supply the heart and brain. If the blood cannot move properly, it can cause serious damage such as myocardial infarction or stroke.

For all this, it is essential to have optimal cholesterol levels in the blood. In this sense, from the 40 years, it is advisable to carry out a blood test routinely to know the values ​​of this substance in the body.