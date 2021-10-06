Miguel Ángel Muñoz launches several tricks to better assimilate iron

Miguel Ángel Muñoz is in charge of hosting the gastronomic program ‘Como Sapiens’ of TVE . The actor, and now also a presenter, teaches us the keys to better assimilate iron from foods .

Iron is one of the minerals necessary for the growth and development of the body, being a component of hemoglobin that is responsible for transporting oxygen from the lungs to the different parts of the body.

Iron is essential, but in some cases the absorption of iron can be complicated. For this reason, Miguel Ángel Muñoz shows different dishes that can help us fill our body with iron, such as lentils and red meat.

The iron that we ingest through food from Vegetable origin such as lentils is absorbed with greater difficulty than it reaches us through meat. In this case, to accompany the lentils, the ideal would be to take vitamin C through an orange or watercress salad.

«If when you eat the lentils, you accompany them with an orange or a salad of watercress, you will help your body to absorb the iron from legumes. A trick, very simple, but really effective “, says the host of the culinary program.

Health benefits of iron

Iron is essential to maintain a better physical condition or to be better in functions such as reasoning, learning or memory. This mineral is considered a fundamental element in people’s lives, especially in children, as it is vital for all their abilities to develop properly.

Lentils

The lack of iron in the diet is something that is not very frequent, since there are several foods that contain this mineral. However, there are people who have more difficulty retaining this mineral or when including it in their diet, so they may present a deficit that must be subtracted with iron supplements.

Experts believe that the most important role of iron is its prevention of iron deficiency anemia and the problems it causes in certain people. Therefore, opting for iron supplements can have different health effects:

Helps the formation of hemoglobin

Maintains muscles fit

Prevents cognitive disorders

Increase energy

Stronger immune system

Healthier hair, skin and nails

Essential for pregnant women

It helps to sleep

To add these benefits to our body we must eat healthily, adding extra iron to our diet . For this, we can take spinach, red meat, lentils, eggs, mussels, sardines or almonds, among other foods. In this way, problems of anemia, headaches, fatigue or lack of sleep will be avoided.