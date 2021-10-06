contraindications-of-taking-bucometasana-for-health

Bucometasana is a type of medicine officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products ( AEMPS ). That is, it has the quality certificate from the health authorities to treat various health problems .

Specifically, Bucometasana is a drug that combines in its formulation the antiseptic action of chlorhexidine and thyrothricin with the local anesthetic action of benzocaine. Thus, while antiseptics provide disinfection to the oropharyngeal area, the analgesic helps to relieve local pain.

This drug is indicated mainly in adults to relieve mild infections of the mouth and throat, which cause pain, but not fever. These infections can be throat irritation, aphonia and small canker sores.

If after starting a treatment with Bucometasana the pain persists for two days or worsens, it is advisable to see a medical specialist.

Contraindications to the consumption of Bucometasana

Like any drug approved by the AEMPS, Bucometasana also has a series of contraindications as far as its use is concerned. That is, situations and circumstances in which this medication should not be taken.

Take medicine

Mainly, it is not appropriate to administer this type of medicine in the following cases:

If you are allergic to chlorhexidine, benzocaine or thyrothricin or any of the other ingredients of this medicine.

In case of being allergic to other local anesthetics of similar use.

Similarly, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products establishes a series of precautions and warnings regarding the consumption of Bucometasana. It should be clear that this occurs with any drug, even the most reliable.

In this sense, it should be clarified that children should not take Bucometasana, mainly due to the dose of benzocaine that contains; as it could cause methemoglobinemia, which is high levels of hemoglobin in the blood.

«In people with birth defects including glucose-6-phosphodysterase deficiency, hemoglobin-M disease, ADH deficiency – Methemoglobulin reductase and pyruvate kinase deficiency, the risk of developing methemoglobinemia is increased “, they explain from the AEMPS, making it clear that this type of patients should not take this drug.

Side effects of the drug

Health authorities recommend consulting a medical specialist immediately in case of developing symptoms and signs of methemoglobinemia. These types of symptoms are dizziness, headache, shallow breathing, tachycardia, nausea and fatigue. provoke seizures. This is a rare adverse effect that could occur, although it does not mean that everyone experiences it.

On the other hand, in exceptional cases, there is the possibility of the appearance of local and generalized hypersensitivity . If these types of symptoms arise, the most appropriate thing to do is to interrupt the treatment and consult your doctor about the incidence.

Finally, the administration of this medicine can cause an alteration of the oral surfaces. Thus, the coloration of the teeth and tongue is normal to disappear spontaneously and can be eliminated by oral cleaning. Furthermore, it is not a health hazard.