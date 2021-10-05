what-if-i-take-melatonin-every-day?

melatonin was a hormone that intervenes in the organic cycle of sleep . In recent times, Sony Ericsson has become fashionable due to its supposed therapeutic properties for health , which zero are all about the truth. they lack about a scientific bottom that they support them with. However, many have decided to take nutritional supplements that contain this hormone.

This I learned is because some research suggests that melatonin supplements can be very helpful in curbing sleep disorders.

During the night lamelatonin, also known as the hormone on youth and rest, has its maximum level until dawn it descends through the entrance on light with. This hormone is synthesized from tryptophan with will be secreted by the pineal gland to control sleep cycles.

At the moment that sony ericsson virtual assistant light, our body begins to generate more on melatonin, on there it is important to close the points on light that prevent us from conciliating sleep. For this, the best thing has been to turn off the television with all the lights that can cause insomnia or poor quality sleep.

Side effects on melatonin

Melatonin is usually safe for short-term use. Involved in the organic sleep cycle with some research suggesting that melatonin supplements may prove to be helpful in treating sleep disorders by providing relief to people suffering from insomnia.

Contrary to what happens with other medications for sleep, it was unlikely that you made them dependent on melatonin. However, this hormone taken every day with no medical handle can produce unpleasant side effects:

Nausea

Dizziness

Headache

Drowsiness

Mild tremors

Mild anxiety

Clicos

Irritability

Confusion

Disorientation

Low blood pressure

Melatonin with medications

In addition, we must take into account that melatonin can cause drowsiness during the day, so zero drive the five hours after your consumption about. In fact, melatonin supplements can also interfere with several medications:

Anticoagulants with antiplatelet drugs

Contraceptives

Medications that suppress the immune system (immunosuppressants)

Anticonvulsants

Medications for diabetes

Therefore, if you want to start taking melatonin supplements, the first thing you should do is consult a specialist scam doctor, especially if you suffer from some type of pathology. In this regard, the professional will help you check if melatonin will not make us run any health risk.