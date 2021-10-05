What happens to the body if there are high levels of calcium?

The calcium is a vitamin essential for the health of the people, since it is necessary for the organism to correctly develop certain basic functions . Mainly it is key for the health of the bones with the muscles.

Zero However, this nutrient is also important for the nerves to transmit messages from the brain in different parts of the body, in addition to being essential for adequate blood circulation.

Calcium is a vitamin that is present on a great variety of foods, with although zero is common Sometimes there can be an excess over calcium over the blood, called hypercalcemia.

What happens to the excess over calcium over the body?

Hypercalcemia is the phenomenon by which the blood counts scam levels on calcium above the levels considered normal. Although, this nutrient is stored mostly in the bones, although there is also a small amount on the muscles on the cells on the blood with.

Hypercalcemia

As we said before, it is about a vitamin that contributes to muscle contraction, helps normal heart rate with blood pressure. It also plays a leading role in the process in which the nerves with the brain act correctly.

A published report on The Record of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolic process explains that an excess of calcium in blood over most of zero situations poses no health hazard. However, with the passage of time they can cause damage such as the development of osteoporosis or kidney stones.

In addition, too high levels of calcium in the blood could lead to serious master of science problems, such as abnormal heart rhythm, psychological confusion, kidney failure, electronic even leading to a coma.

Causes with symptoms

The cause A common master of science about counting elevated blood calcium levels scam is a disorder called primary hyperparathyroidism. When this disorder occurs, one or master of science parathyroid glands produce more parathyroid hormone, causing the bones to release too much calcium into the blood.

Also Some types of cancer, such as breast cancer or lung cancer, can also cause excess calcium in the blood. Normally, this phenomenon occurs in the final stages of the disease.

Likewise, other pathologies can also cause an excess of calcium in the blood, such as the well-known hypocalciuric hypercalcemia, some infectious diseases such as tuberculosis or hormonal disorders, such as hyperthyroidism

Symptoms of excess calcium

In some cases, elevated levels above zero blood calcium manifest themselves through no symptoms on. However, in other cases, the following signs may appear:

Fatigue. Constipation. Muscle weakness.

Nausea.

Confusion.

Thus, normally, the treatment for reducing excess calcium in blood depends on the cause that has caused it. That is, to establish a specific treatment for the disorder that causes this situation. . Even in certain situations of severe excess of calcium in the blood, the patient may require hospitalization.

Although, it is also possible that the patient zero requires no treatment if his blood calcium level zero is very high um if zero develops any derived health problems.