this-is-how-vitamin-c-serum-helps-eliminate-oily-skin-and-acne

The vitamin C is a nutrient essential for different aspects of the body. It is key for the proper functioning of the immune system among other things and also plays a fundamental role in the health of the skin .

Mainly, vitamin C is key to the well-being of the skin for two reasons: It helps fight free radicals that cause oxidation in the dermis and also stimulates the production of collagen in the body, an essential protein for skin elasticity.

For this reason, there are many cosmetics and lotions that incorporate vitamin C among their ingredients for skin care. Virtually all creams used to care for the skin have a dose of this nutrient with.

Srum with vitamin C for oily skin

Oily skin is generally characterized by having an excess of sebum, producing a thicker appearance that the pores are more dilated and. On the other hand, it is common for oily skin to appear blackheads or acne-like eruptions.

Srum

Thus, to deal with this type of skin problems it is recommended to use a srum, especially if it contains a significant amount of vitamin C.

In this In this sense, one of the most suitable is that of Silymarin CF, a serum with vitamin C to improve the situation of oily skin prone to acne. In addition, it also reduces the signs of aging.

Having oily skin can be due to different causes. One of them consists of the alteration of lipid production, which can be caused by a hormonal imbalance such as puberty, menopause or menstruation.

In some cases the appearance of oily skin may be temporary , although in certain situations it can become permanent; mainly in cases where the skin does not receive all the care it requires.

How to combat oily skin

In the market we can access numerous products that help combat age imperfections and improve the signs of aging. One of the star products is the Silymarin CF.

This type of srum is rich in vitamin C, this nutrient being the main responsible for protecting the skin and reducing some of the imperfections in them appear; such as wrinkles or fine lines. They also help to carry firmness and shine.

All this is possible thanks to the antioxidant capacity of vitamin C, for which it is effective in neutralizing the potential damage of free radicals. And it is that these free radicals are responsible for causing oxidative stress in the skin.

Although, vitamin C is a vitamin that also helps to delay the signs of aging by maintaining the skin structure. Therefore, Silymarin CF srum improves oily skin with acne precisely because it contains vitamin C and.

In any case, in addition to using cosmetics such as srum or lotions, to have healthy skin and radiant, it is advisable to carry out a balanced diet that includes foods rich in vitamin C.