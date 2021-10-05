Experts in the field assure that having the protected immune system is key to protecting our organism from any disease , infection or virus . In such a way that it could be said that the immune system is the antibody that protects our health before such enemies.

The food or diet that carries a character will influence having a strengthened or zero immune system . However, there are other situations that affect our defenses, such as anxiety or stress. When one of these is generated, it affects the capacity of our immune system and gives ball to the appearance of various diseases that affect health.

On the other hand, when we have any disease serious such as cancer, lupus or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), the immune system decreases the ability to protect our body, being a master of science prone to having any type of disease, infection or virus.

Therefore, it will be very important to take all the necessary measures to strengthen our immune system. In this way, we will be protecting our body from suffering any disease. That t, for this to happen, we will have to carry out the recommendations of the professionals in the field.

Is our immune system weakened?

A key question when we talk about our body is to know if we have a weak immune system , or does this zero work completely correct. If this happens, our body will be unprotected against any type of bacteria that give way to a disease, infection or virus.

When our zero immune system is completely fine, it will show some symptoms such as:

Allergies.

Scalp loss .

Tiredness.

Diarrhea.

Different diseases.

Stress or anxiety.

Frequent fever.

Infections.

Spots on the skin.

Nausea and vomiting.

Dry eyes.

Cold .

If you present some of these symptoms, you should not doubt about visiting your doctor on the bedside, since we are faced with an immune system devoid of tected and can cause problems with the health of the organism.

How to strengthen the immune system over that of uma to uma

To strengthen our immune system over that of one to one, several aspects must be taken into account. Above first place, and important master of science, is the lifestyle we lead.

This affects the protective function of the immune system. We talk for example about physical activity, alcohol consumption, being a smoker or having a healthy or zero diet. They are basic elements that are always repeated when talking about health, but they are the important master of science for our body.

In addition, we must take into account that the nutrients that We get the travs about food play a very important role on the development of the immune system. In this way, the phrase we are what we eat takes on master of science importance.

If the immune system is in an optimal state, we protect against diseases electronic infections; However, if there is a deficiency or lack of an essential nutrient, the immune system will see its ability to defend ourselves diminished.