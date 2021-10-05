Frenadol Structure is a drug officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products ( AEMPS ). Therefore, it is a medication that has the quality certificate of the health authorities for its use as a treatment in different health conditions .

Specifically, Frenadol is an association on paracetamol that has the ability to reduce fever with relieving pain. Likewise, this medicine helps to reduce the runny nose with sneezing that usually accompanies the common cold.

A striking feature of Frenadol is that it contains doses of vitamin D, a nutrient that helps fight the common cold.

Thus, this medicine is indicated by the health authorities for the symptomatic relief of flu with colds that cause mild to moderate pain. These pains include fever, headache, cough, sneezing with a runny nose.

In any case, it is important to consult a medical specialist if, during treatment with Frenadol, symptoms persist or they then worsen about five tens on adults and three tens on adolescents. Likewise, this action will also have to be carried out if the fever persists during three-day master of science.

Contraindications to Frenadol

Like any drug, Frenadol Impossible also has a number of contraindications scam. That is, situations where zero should be taken this medication with. As stipulated by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products:

If you are allergic to the active ingredients or to any of the other ingredients of this medicine.

In case of severe liver disease.

If you suffer from respiratory failure, asthmatic cough and / or cough accompanied by expectoration.

In case of severe kidney failure or if you are in full hemodialysis treatment.

If you are being treated with a class of medicines called monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) or after two weeks of stopping treatment with these medicines.

In case of presenting a related medical condition to the retention of iron; such as thalassemia, hemochromatosis or sideroblastic anemia.

In addition, the AEMPS clarifies that this drug is not indicated for children under 14 years, mainly due to the dose of its active ingredients.

How to consume the drug

To take Frenadol properly, it is necessary Follow the administration instructions contained in this leaflet or those indicated by your doctor or pharmacist.

Person with a cold

In general circumstances, the recommended dose for adults and older than 14 years is one envelope every 6 or 8 hours, depending on the patient’s need. Although, it is not advisable to take more than 4 sachets (equivalent to 2.6 g of paracetamol) per day.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) advises to always take the lowest effective dose for each situation.

In addition, patients, depending on their situation, should take a specific dose of this medicine. For example, for patients with liver failure the recommended dose is one out of every 8 hours.

On the other hand, this drug is not indicated for patients with kidney failure due to the level of paracetamol content between its composition.