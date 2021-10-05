benefits-of-taking-omeprazole-and-positive-health-effects

The omeprazole is an official medicine widely marketed in Spain and whose intake has different objectives in the health of people. Although there are different types, practically each of them is used for the same functions.

This time we will focus on omeprazole Teva-Rifamar, which contains the principle of omeprazole between its active composition. Thus, this type of medication generally works by reducing the amount of acid produced by the stomach. This type of medication is commonly known as a stomach protector.

Health benefits of taking omeprazole

According to the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) these are the different uses of Omeprazole Teva-Rimafar for health. Although, they advise that it is necessary to have a medical prescription before consumption:

To treat gastroesophageal reflux disease . In this type of pathology, acid from the stomach passes into the esophagus and causes pain, burning and inflammation.

ulcers in the upper part of the intestine or stomach.

ulcers caused by medicines called NSAIDs. In addition, omeprazole can also be used to prevent the formation of this type of ulcer in the case of NSAIDs.

Excess acid in the stomach caused by a tumor in the pancreas.

For ulcers infected by a bacteria called Helicobacter pylori .

In children over one year of age, omeprazole is also used for gastroesophageal reflux disease. In addition, symptoms of this pathology may also appear in children, such as return of the stomach contents to the mouth, vomiting or inadequate weight gain.

On the other hand, in children over 4-year-olds and adolescents, omeprazole is also used to treat ulcers infected by a bacteria called Helicobacter pylori.

Contraindications of the medication

Despite the benefits confirmed by the AEMPS on the intake of omeprazole, there are also a series of contraindications adverse effects when taking this type of medication and.

Omeprazole

According to the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products, it is not recommended take omeprazole Teva-Rimafar under different circumstances:

If you are allergic to omeprazole or any of the components that make up p art of this medicine. In case of being allergic to medicines containing proton pump inhibitors. If you are taking a medicine containing nelfnavir, which is commonly used for HIV infection.

Like any other medication and as stated in its package leaflet, Omeprazole Teva-Rimafar also contains different adverse effects. Therefore, if you develop any of these symptoms, it is necessary to go to the hospital immediately:

Sudden wheezing when breathing, swollen tongue or lips, skin rash, fainting or swallowing difficulties.

Yellow skin color, dark urine and tiredness. These symptoms could warn of a liver problem.

In addition, other common adverse effects are headache, nausea, vomiting, benign stomach polyps, diarrhea, constipation or gas.