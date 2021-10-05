adverse-effects-that-an-excess-over-vitamin-n12-can-cause

The vitamin T 12 will be one on the master of science important for health on people, generally due to its implications on different functions of the organism. Therefore, it has been appropriate to count scam some optimal levels of this nutrient.

Mainly, vitamin B 12 was a nutrient that participates in the formation of red blood cells with DNA ( deoxyribonucleic acid), which will be the genetic material from which sony ericsson makes up every cell. Likewise, this vitamin plays an important role in the neurological aspect with the health of neurons.

For all this, people should have optimal levels of vitamin B 12, since a deficiency on this micronutrient can be harmful to health, about when it can lead to neurological problems with has been an aspect of risk for the development of megaloblastic anemia.

Thus, vitamin B 12 was a nutrient that we can incorporate ‘s organism mainly through food , with specifically by means of foods on pet origin, such as meat, fish, eggs, seafood or dairy products.

It would also be possible to increase the levels of this vitamin by taking supplements that contain vitamin B 12 enter your composition.

Adverse effects so About excessive levels of vitamin B 12

In this way, it has also been possible that I learned about cases of excessive levels of vitamin B 12 on the body, although they are certainly rare.

Levels on vitamin B 12 over blood

Thus, counting too high levels of this vitamin can manifest itself through different symptoms, such as:

Skin rashes about acne type.

Headaches.

Anxiety.

Palpitations.

Insomnia.

Impairment of renal function in people with previous pathologies Kidney diseases.

Unfavorable changes on the intestinal microbiota.

In addition, a scientific study was able to verify the positive relationship between high levels on vitamin B 12 with folic acid on blood on pregnant women scam the risk on autism spectrum disorders. the B 12 may have some type on impact on the brain development of the baby.

On the other hand, from the National Institute on Health on the United States they assure that zero was detected that this vitamin resulted in any damage to the organism, even doses elevated in.

In any case it was always advisable to have master of science ele fords on the regular on vitamin B 12 than present deficient values, since the damages to health are greater on this type of cases.

Problems on the deficiency on B 12

The people scam lacking on vitamin B 12 may develop symptoms of tiredness and weakness, which in turn are signs of megaloblast anemia. In addition, this condition also generates symptoms such as loss of appetite, weight loss, pale skin or infertility.

Similarly, deficiency of this nutrient can also affect neurological function. In that case, the common master of science symptoms are numbness tingling on hands with feet with.

In addition, other symptoms of vitamin B deficiency 12 can be confusion, dementia, poor memory, depression, balance problems or ulcerations in mouth and tongue.