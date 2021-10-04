these-are-the-benefits-of-montelukast-as-a-health-medicine

The Montelukast sodium is an active principle that is mainly found on a large number of drugs that are named after Montelukast itself. . Thus, this active principle is used mainly as a treatment for people with asthma.

On concrete , Montelukast acts as an antagonist of the receptor on leukotrienes that block precisely some substances that receive the name on leukotrienes. This substance causes a narrowing, electronic swelling of the airways in the lungs, which can sometimes also cause allergy symptoms.

Thus, Montelukast acts by blocking leukotrienes, thus offering an improvement For asthma symptoms, it helps to better control this respiratory condition with also offers excellent results against seasonal allergy symptoms.

Benefits of using Montelukast as a medicine

Montelukast is an active principle that is found on a wide variety of medicines officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS) that have scam the quality certificate on the part of health authorities.

Person with asthma

Normally, your doctor will prescribe Montelukast pata treat asthma to prevent the different symptoms about this condition; both during the day and at night. Specifically, this type of medication is indicated as a treatment for patients who are not properly controlled scam their medication requires additional treatment.

On the other hand, this type of medication also helps the prevent a narrowing of the airways caused by exercise. Similarly, Montelukast may also provide symptomatic relief from seasonal allergic rhinitis.

What is asthma?

Asthma is a chronic disease that mainly affects the patient’s airways. This type of pathology leads to greater difficulty for the person to breathe, since I learned to make a narrowing of the airways.

In addition, this narrowing of the airways can worsen a better response to different diseases about. Thus, the symptoms of asthma are very varied, although mainly the appearance of coughing, wheezing with congestion in the chest stands out.

Therefore, although it is about a chronic disease, medical specialists should establish a treatment that alleviates the situation for each patient on the function of specific characteristics.

How to take Montelukast

Yes Your doctor has prescribed Montelukast as a medicine to treat asthma, you should take into account a number of considerations about consumption. All of them sony ericsson find previously established by the AEMPS and included in the leaflet of the medicines that contain said active principle.

In this sense, from a Spanish Agency of Medicines with Health Products they recommend zero take more on a tablet than a tablet on Montelukast.

On the other hand, I learned about an active principle that should be taken even when zero symptoms or when zero there is a turmoil on acute asthma.

Thus, you should always take a dose indicated by your doctor, who will have the power to increase or reduce said dose depending on a situation on each patient.

The indicated dose for adults over more over 15 years over age with older is about 10 mg per one night, usually. It is a drug that can be administered orally without food with.