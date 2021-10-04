The best fish to consume and with the highest contribution of vitamin D

The best fish to consume and with the highest contribution of vitamin D

The fish is one of the fundamental foods in our diet , thanks to its nutritional value and the benefits that its consumption generates in the organism . In addition, different types of fish constitute the best food source of vitamin D that we can have.

In this sense, the nutritionist Mara del Roco Dawid de Vera, explains an interview for Infosalus in, the importance of eating fish the virtues of this type of food and.

For example, fatty fish is a key food to consume during pregnancy, as they are essential sources of omega 3 fatty acids, such as DHA. It is a key structural component of cells.

Fish and vitamin D

Regarding the consumption of fish during the pregnancy, nutritionist Mara del Roco explains that an adequate intake of fish during pregnancy, for example, contributes to the normal development of the brain and eyes in the fetus. It is also the main source of vitamin minerals such as vitamin A and vitamin B 12, vitamin D and folic acid, which are nutrients that are involved in concentration, memory and learning.

Salmn

Fish is a type of food that stands out mainly for its high nutritional value, since it provides vitamins, minerals and key proteins for the functioning of the body or cardiovascular health.

In this sense, some varieties rich in omega 3 fatty acids constitute a source of benefits for cardiovascular health. This is because they reduce the levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) and delay the accumulation of fatty plaque in the arteries.

Thus, the Spanish Society for Community Nutrition (SENC) advises consuming between 3 and 4 servings of fish each week.

Specifically, the main contributions of fish are proteins of high biological value, vitamins of group B, iodine, potassium, iron, calcium or selenium . In addition, oily or oily fish provide fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, and polyunsaturated fatty acids, such as omega-3.

The best fish to eat consume

The nutritionist Mara del Roco Dawid de Vera explains that within the blue fish, the most beneficial ones will be those of small size, such as sardines, anchovies, anchovies or horse mackerel. That is, as long as your cooking is as healthy as possible. All of them have a good contribution of vitamin D.

In the group of white fish, the best in terms of their properties and benefits are grouper, sea bream or rooster. Although, among those that should be consumed the least due to their high mercury content, he names the dogfish, emperor or catfish.

Likewise, it also indicates that the consumption of fish raised in intensive aquaculture from distant countries; such as panga and perch.

As, Mara del Roco Dawid de Vera defends the idea of ​​freezing gutted fish at least 24 hours to destroy possible anisakis parasites. And it is that adequate refrigeration is key for the optimal preservation of this type of food.

Finally, this nutrition expert comments that the consumption of has more benefits for our health than risks and fish Unless you follow a vegetarian diet or are allergic to fish, it is highly recommended to consume it between 3 and 4 times a week.