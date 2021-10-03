what-calcium-should-a-person-over-40-years-old-take?

The calcium is one of the essential minerals necessary for the correct functioning of the organism . Specifically, one of the major functions of this mineral is to keep bones and muscles strong and healthy.

But calcium is much more than a mineral necessary for bones. It is true that the vast majority of this nutrient accumulates in bone areas and teeth, to support their rigidity and structure.

However, the human body also needs calcium for proper movement of muscles. And what is more important, so that the nerves can correctly transmit the message from the brain to the different areas of the body.

In addition, it also contributes to better blood circulation, to free hormones and enzymes, which influence almost all body functions.

Calcium beyond 40 years

Calcium is a mineral that people need throughout their lives, from birth to death. However, as bones and other tissues begin to weaken with age, a higher intake of this key mineral is necessary.

Food

In this sense, children from 1 to 3 years old only need a dose of 700 mg daily, although it is a fundamental stage for the development and formation of bones.

Although, people older than 50 years require the consumption of at least 1000 mg of calcium every day, so that your levels are in an optimal state.

Thus, according to the National Institute of Health of the United States, this is the dose that each person should consume per day based on factors such as age and sex:

Stageof life Recommended amount Babies up to 6 months of age 260 mg Babies 7 to 12 months of age 260 mg Children 1 to 3 years of age 700 mg Children 4-8 years old 1,000 mg Children from 9 to 13 year old 1,300 mg Adolescents of 14 to 18 year old 1,300 mg Adults of 19 to 50 year old 1 , 000 mg Adult males of 70 to 70 year old 1,000 mg Adult women from 51 to 70 year old 1,200 mg Adults of 71 or older 1,200 mg Pregnant or breastfeeding adolescents 1,300 mg Pregnant or breastfeeding adult women 1,000 mg

On In this sense, the most appropriate way to have adequate calcium levels is to consume foods rich in calcium and that provide that sufficient dose that each person requires on a daily basis.

Another form of po To increase calcium levels is to have optimal levels of vitamin D, a nutrient that favors the absorption of calcium by the body.

Thus, vitamin D is mainly found in foods such as fatty fish, mushrooms, avocados, eggs, or dairy products; although its main source of obtaining it is the ultraviolet rays of the sun.

Foods with calcium

Calcium is a mineral that it is present in a wide variety of foods. Thus, to ensure adequate values ​​of this nutrient from the 40 years it is advisable to incorporate some of these foods into nutrition:

Milk, yogurt, cheese and other dairy products.

Kale, broccoli, and Chinese cabbage are good plant-based sources of calcium.

Fish such as canned sardines or salmon.

Thus, calcium can also be found in different fortified foods, such as cereals, pasta or juices of fruit. To ensure the presence of this mineral, it is advisable to observe the labeling of the products.