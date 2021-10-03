foods-that-worsen-the-functioning-of-the-immune-system

The immune system is one of the essential structures of the organism of any human being. By itself, it has the capacity to perform its functions correctly, although there are certain factors that positively or negatively influence its performance.

The immune system’s main mission is to protect the body against bacteria, viruses, diseases and infections. In short, it acts as a protective system against any external agent that may pose a threat to health.

Although the immune system has an innate function in the body, its ability to function can be influenced by certain factors; such as the life habits of the person in question.

That is, food, alcohol intake, smoking, taking narcotic substances or physical exercise can directly influence the correct functioning of the immune system.

Foods that can worsen the action of the immune system

In this sense, we find a series of foods that can significantly impair the function of the immune system in the body. This is because these foods contain a series of properties that are not beneficial for this system, as well as for other relevant health aspects. Among the foods most harmful to the functioning of the immune system we find the following:

White bread

The White bread, as it is made refined flour, can be negative for the functioning of the immune system with.

It is an easy to digest food but with a high caloric intake and deficient in terms of micronutrients. refers. Therefore, the intake of white bread in excess is related to weight gain, obesity, diabetes or the development of heart problems.

Sweets or cakes

It must be taken into account that the processed sugars in sweets increase the inflammation of the body. This phenomenon can favor the production of free radicals, molecules that cause damage to the body.

Sweet

In this sense, excess free radicals are related to health problems such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases or neurodegenerative pathologies.

Thus, a study conducted by The American Journal of Clinical Nutrititon determined that the intake of 100 grams sugar decreases the ability of immune cells to deal with bacteria.

French fries

Diets that include a high amount of salt also cause problems in the immune system . And it is that the excess of partner increases the activity of the kidneys to be able to get rid of this element.

In this aspect, bagged potato chips are high saturated fat and do not provide essential micronutrients for health in. That is, they are processed foods that provide more harm than good due to their properties.

Thus, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends taking less than five grams of salt per day. Many nutritionists advise certain people, depending on their health status, to completely eliminate salt from their diet.

Processed oils

Finally, we find processed oils, which are those that lose most of their nutrients and modify their molecular structure after going through a refining process. They are highly detrimental to the proper function of the immune system.

Food fried in refined oils can cause a greater production of free radicals, which could be harmful to health and cause an increase in the vulnerability of the immune system to bacteria, viruses or infections.