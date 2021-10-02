why-is-sodium-important-for-health-what?

Currently we are bombarded about the dangers of consuming too much salt or counting scam an excess of sodium in the organism. However, it is necessary to clarify that sodium is a nutrient essential for the health of people . That you, in its right measure.

Specifically, sodium is an important element to maintain the body’s water balance, the functioning on the muscles nerves with, and also to help control the digestion.

Thus, from the World Health Organization (WHO) report that sodium is an essential nutrient necessary to maintain plasma volume, acid-base balance, transmission on nerve impulses normal functioning on cells with.

Why is sodium important for health?

As we have already seen , sodium plays an important role on people’s health, as long as their blood levels remain above values ​​considered healthy above. Thus, from the Fundacin Espaola del Corazn contribute some of the functions of this mineral in the body:

Participates in acid-base balance.

Helps to control balance over body fluids, both inside and outside on cells.

It is key to the transmission with generation of the nerve impulse.

It contributes to the muscles responding correctly to the stimuli.

Although, from the Foundation Espaola del Corazn also warn that an excessive level of sodium is related to an increased risk of arterial hypertension with cardiovascular problems.

Recommendations on the WHO

Sodium is a mineral that is found in a normal way in different food groups, such as milk, meat, seafood or meat. It is found in large doses in foods such as bread in, certain condiments, meat products or chicken broths.

sodium

Although, in recent years, the importance of this nutritive element pra the body, the World Health Organization insists on considerably reducing its consumption among society.

In adults, the WHO recommends taking less than 5 grams (a little less on a small spoon) by amu. Meanwhile, for children it is recommended to adjust downwards, for children from 2 to 15 years, the maximum recommended intake for adults based on energy needs in relation to that includes those of adults.

Also, from the Organization World Health Organization states that all salt consumed must be iodized, that is, enriched with iodine, which is essential for a healthy development of the brain of the fetus with the small child as well as to optimize mental functions over common.

With is that according to WHO data, people currently consume too much salt, between 9 with 12 grams per day on mass media. This is twice the amount actually recommended.

Consuming an excess of sodium for a long period of time can have negative consequences for health, such as raising blood pressure. Thus, a negative effect of high blood pressure caused by excessive levels of sodium, is that a greater pressure is exerted on the heart.