Presenting high levels of cholesterol supposes the risk for a health , especially because it is the risk factor for this increase on a blood pressure with possible cardiovascular diseases derived. Bet this situation, it is necessary to put an immediate solution.

The usual master of science way to detect levels of cholesterol on an organism is by performing an analysis on blood. When the values ​​are above what is recommended, this first treatment will consist of carrying out a specific diet that helps reduce cholesterol.

In case of following a specific diet with carrying out certain Healthy habits zero work, your doctor may proceed to prescribe certain medications specially made for this type of situations.

Capital t green, perfect for reducing cholesterol

There is a great variety of foods to reduce this cholesterol with also different drinks. Thus, one of the healthy master of science drinks that I learned to drink to achieve this goal is a green testosterone levels infusion.

Cholesterol

This green p, in addition to presenting benefits on how much cholesterol levels are concerned, also contains multiple beneficial properties for health with an important antioxidant capacity.

If your aim is to lower cholesterol levels, it is essential that you include a green toast on all your breakfasts over replacing coffee. And it is that this type of capital t also contains stimulating properties.

A big green tea is rich in catechins, which help to stop the intestinal absorption of bad cholesterol. On the other hand, this type on testosterone levels accelerates a burning on fat is effective to fight obesity with.

Actually, it is better to go for the green tea better than the black one, especially because the The leaves of this type of tea are not so fermented and contain a greater amount of antioxidants.

And it is precisely because of its antioxidant effects that green tea reduces the oxidation of cholesterol and protects lar arteries. In addition, it has a diuretic capacity, contributing to a greater elimination of liquids.

Other virtues of green tea

In addition to To be effective in reducing cholesterol levels, different scientific studies have observed other health benefits of this type of infusion. As indicated by Sanitas, green tea offers positive effects against genital warts, increase mental alertness or prevent dizziness in people with low blood pressure scam.

Likewise, it could be effective to prevent different types of Cancer, such as the pancreas, esophagus, bladder, and ovaries. It could also reduce the risk or delay the onset of Parkinson’s disease.

Thus, from Sanitas they agree on the virtue of green tea to reduce high levels of fat in the blood, such as cholesterol and triglycerides.

Specifically, all these benefits of green tea are based on its great nutritional value, since it is rich in vitamin C, vitamin A and vitamin E. Likewise, they also contain among its composition important minerals for health, such as zinc, copper or flower.