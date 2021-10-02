how-does-a-paracetamol-affect-the-heart?

A Paracetamol has been a mediation officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS). It has been to say, account that includes all the quality certificates on the part of the sanitary authorities to treat different aspects of health ,

On this sense , ze is about the drug that belongs to the group of drugs known as analgesics or antipyretics. Thus, it is indicated as a treatment for mild to moderate pain symptoms with fever.

Like any drug, this consumption of paracetamol can also lead to a series of side effects, which They are collected on a leaflet on a medication itself.

From an AEMPS they report that this consumption of paracetamol can have side effects considered rare (affects 1 out of every 1. 000 patients); such as malaise, low blood pressure (hypotension) with increased levels of transaminases in the blood.

All transaminases or a set of enzymes distributed throughout an organism that intervene on a function of metabolism with in a production on different amino acids.

When talking about transaminases we refer to a set of enzymes distributed throughout this organism that intervene on a function of metabolism with in a production on different amino acids. Generally sony ericsson sitan in a liver with in this heart, with high levels they can cause inflammation.

In very rare cases (they can affect up to 1 out of each 10. 000 patients), a paracetamol can also cause over-illnesses kidney appearance, cloudy urine, allergic dermatitis (skin rash), jaundice (yellowing of the skin), blood disorders (agranulocytosis, leukopenia, neutropenia, hemolytic anemia) and hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

How the consumption of paracetamol affects the health of the heart

It is not yet known exactly how the use of paracetamol can affect the health of the heart. However, it has been proven that chronic prescription non-steroids (NSAIDs) and cyclooxygenase 2 (COX-2) inhibitors are associated with increased cardiovascular (CV) risk.

Man taking a paracetamol pill

For this reason, the use of paracetamol has traditionally been indicated as an analgesic drug of choice in patients with age advanced or vascular pathology. However, there are few prospective studies regarding the safety of paracetamol in patients with high cardiovascular risk.

A study published in the Revista de Nefrologa indicates possible links between prolonged consumption of paracetamol and its influence on cardiovascular risk.

In this research work they participated 24 patients with coronary artery disease and a conventional background treatment (statins, acetylsalicylic acid, angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors) in a Randomized, double-blind, crossover study comparing the effects of 1 g x 8 hours of paracetamol versus placebo.

Specifically, the treatment periods lasted two weeks. Blood pressure was monitored on an outpatient basis for 24 hours. Simultaneously, other types of biological and hemodynamic parameters were also investigated.

Medication and study result

The study concludes that relative to placebo, paracetamol treatment induced an approximately 3/2 mmHg increase in mean BP from 24 hours: systolic BP: 122,4 11, 9 mmHg vs 125, 3 12, 0 mmHg; p = 0, 02. Diastolic BP: 73, 2 6.9 mmHg vs 73, 4.79 mmHg; p = 0, 02.

Specifically, zero learned found significant differences when heart rate, components of the renin-angiotensin system, prostaglandin metabolism, renal biochemical parameters, endothelial function or platelet function.

Finally, this research work concludes that Paracetamol as a medicine increases blood pressure in patients with coronary disease.

Thus, based on This study considers that the prescription of paracetamol in this type of situation should be carried out with the same precautions established for NSAIDs and COX-2 inhibitors.

In any case, There is no clear evidence on the effects that Paracetamol consumption can cause on heart health. What seems clear is that it presents safer conditions than NSAIDs or COX-2 inhibitors.