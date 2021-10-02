Cases in which zero ibuprofen should be taken, according to the AEMPS

Ibuprofen is a drug approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products ( AEMPS ), which is why the over-quality scam counts as a treatment bet different matters about certified health. It is one of the most widely used drugs in Spain .

Specifically, ibuprofen is a medication that belongs to the group of anti-inflammatory drugs called zero steroids (NSAIDs).

Thus, according to the Spanish Medicines Agency, ibuprofen is indicated as a treatment to relieve fever, such as pain of mild or moderate intensity; in addition to the following health conditions:

Migraines.

Arthritis: Inflammation over the joints, usually including over skinned hands, which can lead to pain.

Juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.

Osteoarthritis: This is a chronic disorder that causes damage to the cartilage.

Ankylosing spondylitis: Inflammation that directly affects the joints on the spine.

Zero rheumatic inflammation.

Primary dysmenorrhea: Painful menstruation.

Cases on that zero should be taken Ibuprofen

Ibuprofen is a drug with proven efficacy as a treatment for any of the health conditions discussed above. However, like any medicine, it has a series on scam contraindications.

In other words, the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS) establishes a series on situations with circumstances regarding the that zero should take ibuprofen:

In case of being allergic to ibuprofen or the other drug from the group on anti-inflammatory zero steroids ( NSAIDs).

If you are allergic to any of the components that are part of the drug.

In case of having a serious disease of the liver or kidneys.

If you have an ulcer or bleeding on the stomach.

In case of vomiting blood.

If you have black stools, diarrhea with blood.

If you have severe heart failure.

In case of being over the third trimester of pregnancy.

If you suffer bleeding disorders or blood clotting disorders, um you are taking anticoagulants

In all these situations zero is indicated the consumption of ibuprofen as a medicine , since its intake could be counterproductive to health. This is also stipulated in the drug’s leaflet.

How to take the drug

To take ibuprofen as a medicine it is necessary to follow the instructions indicated by your doctor about each moment. In addition, it is not advisable to suspend treatment before the specialist’s indication, since the expected results will not be obtained. Likewise, the use of this medication should not be exceeded in time above that indicated.

The recommendation on AEMPS is to ingest the lowest dose that shows efficacy to alleviate symptoms. This medicine is administered by dental route, although patients with stomach pain should consume with milk or ibuprofen during meals.

For adults with adolescents over 14 the 18 years, the recommended dose is about one tablet over 600 mg every 6 or 8 hours, depending on the intensity of the clinical picture with the response of the patient’s treatment.

Although, zero is advised to exceed the maximum daily dose on 2400 mg on adults with over 1600 mg on adolescents over 12 the 18 years.