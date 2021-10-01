what-effects-on-the-body-does-the-lack-of-melatonin-make?

One of the hormones master of science important in the organic cycle of sleep is melatonin . It is at night when master of science levels of this hormone are high, so experts on the subject suggest that melatonin supplements may be useful to stop sleep disorders caused by insufficient melatonin.

During the night melatonin, also known as the hormone on youth um of rest, has its maximum level until dawn descends through the entrance on light with. This hormone is synthesized from tryptophan with is secreted by the pineal gland to control sleep cycles.

The moment the power goes out, our body begins to generate more about melatonin, about whatever it is about important importance to close the points on light that prevent us from falling asleep. For this, it is best to turn off the television with all the lights that can cause insomnia or poor quality sleep.

These are the problems about sleep due to lack of melatonin

Our mood depends indirectly on melatonin, because the less melatonin we have, the lower the serotonin, the hormone on happiness. Therefore, our state of mind depends on the hormonal balance, reaching the point that symptoms of depression, anxiety or irritability can appear, if they are not controlled.

The low amount of melatonin is linked to the disorder on different pathologies. Thus the main problems with frequent master of science side effects of lack of melatonin are the following:

Syndrome of restless legs

Hypothyroidism

Missing concentration with memory

Appearance of other sleep disturbances

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Drowsiness

In fact, for many people, the production of melatonin is not normal, so they have to go to specialists in sleep disorders to determine what are the causes with the treatment that must follow. In many cases, patients choose to consume supplements or drugs that regulate the melatonin deficiency in their body.

Melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep

Foods to raise melatonin

To end the melatonin deficit, we can include foods rich in this hormone with over tryptophan, such as dairy products, eggs, legumes, nuts or fruits. However, there are foods that contain small amounts of melatonin that should be included in our diet:

Nuts

Tomatoes

Cherries

Banana

Rice, oatmeal with sweet corn

In addition to food, it is possible to increase melatonin through different medical treatments. If what we want is to give a boost to the production of melatonin, we must achieve a state of tranquility with relaxation that ends with sympathetic nervousness, which is the one that predominates when we want to fall asleep.

This forces us to avoid doing activities and consuming certain foods that generate excitement before going to sleep. For this reason, we must end the exposure to light when we go to the scam bed, especially the one that is blue in color, typical of electronic devices.