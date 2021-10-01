what-effect-do-carbohydrates-have-on-our-glucose-levels?

The carbohydrates are one of the nutrients par excellence found in foods of our diet , together with proteins and fats . In this article, we are going to analyze the effect that this food has in relation to the glucose , also known as the sugar of the blood of our organism .

The body needs foods with carbohydrates to develop well the metabolism and we can find it in various forms, such as fiber , cereal or fruits , the best known groups being the following:

Fruits.

Grains.

Legumes.

Dairy products.

Vegetables.

Health experts indicate that people should obtain a 10%, maximum, of energy in the form of simple carbohydrates or sugars. In the case of energy from complex carbohydrates, this percentage rises to 50%.

As carbohydrates act on glucose levels

Nutritionists use a smiley to explain the role of carbohydrates . According to these, they are a kind of macronutrient that is used as a source of fuel for our body.

In this way, it ensures that the body functions optimally, especially during exercise. Many people with diabetes call carbohydrate foods sugars with.

In fact, in type 2 diabetes , carbohydrates converted to glucose in the blood cannot be transferred to the cells by means of insulin. This is due to the deterioration of the function of this hormone produced by the pancreas.

Depending on the type of carbohydrate it is, it will have one effect or another on the blood glucose levels of our body . On the one hand, simple refined carbohydrates can raise blood glucose levels much faster than unprocessed, high-fiber carbohydrates.

On the other hand, carbohydrates that are high in fiber have another function. In this case, they are directed slowly and prevent the blood sugar from rising suddenly and.

Carbohydrates: Positive or negative for glycemia?

Many people wonder if carbohydrates are allies or enemies of glycemia . The answer is not entirely clear, since it will depend on each person and this, above all, what time of the day to take said foods at.

Some studies indicate that, without adding insulin extra rapid, for each 10 grams of carbohydrates, or carbohydrates, ingested usually produce an increase in blood glucose of about 20 – 50 mg / dl.

But these figures are indicative, since they can vary even in the same person, depending on the activities carried out or the time of day in which they consume these nutrients.

For example, Serafn Murillo, CIBERDEM (Hospital Clnic de Barcelona) Researcher dietician and nutritionist, points out that 10 grams of carbohydrates will slightly increase blood glucose if taken at noon. However, if taken before dinner, it could cause hyperglycemia.

For this, the insulin pattern of each individual must be taken into account. Once this data is known, an answer can be given as to at what time of the day a meal can be taken.