This is how Ramipril acts as a medicine for heart health

Ramipril Tarbis is a drug approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), therefore it counts with the quality certificate from the health authorities to treat different aspects of health .

Specifically, it contains a drug called Ramipril. Thus, it is part of a group of drugs called ACE inhibitors (Angiotensin Converting Enzyme).

Although, Ramipirl is indicated as a treatment for different specific health situations. It is a medicine that helps reduce the production of substances in the body that could increase blood pressure.

Taking this medicine also helps to relax and widen the blood vessels, in addition to doing more It is easy to pump the heart so that the blood flows properly throughout the body.

Likewise, the AEMPS establishes other uses and utilities of this medicine for health:

Treat high blood pressure or hypertension.

Reduce risk or delay the worsening of kidney problems.

Decrease the risk of having a heart attack or stroke

Treat the heart when it cannot pump enough blood to the rest of the body.

As treatment after a heart attack (stroke myocardium) complicated by heart failure.

Mode of drug consumption

How can we or Please note, Ramipril is a drug that has an important relationship with cardiovascular health. Although, it also has a series of contraindications, adverse effects regarding its intake and, as with any medication.

Woman taking medication

The dose to be taken of this medicine depends directly on the instructions of administration indicated by your doctor. Thus, it is a medication that is administered orally and it is advisable to do it at the same time each day.

Likewise, it is advisable to take Rampiril tablets whole and accompanied with liquid ( especially water). It is not appropriate to crush or chew the tablets.

Thus, the Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS) establishes intake conditions to treat high blood pressure. However, each doctor can increase or decrease the dose to be taken depending on the situation of each patient.

The usual dose for a person in treatment of high blood pressure is 1, 25 mg or 2.5 mg once a day. In addition, the maximum daily dose should never exceed 10 mg, for patient safety.

If you are already taking diuretics, your doctor may interrupt or reduce the amount of the diuretic that you previously took before starting treatment with Ramipril Tarbis, they explain from the AEMPS.

Treatment of heart problems

The dose to take of Rampiril may vary depending on the treatment objective. That is to say, it is not the same to take this drug oriented to the risk of heart problems or in the case of pathologies in the kidneys.

In each specific situation, your doctor will establish the correct administration guidelines of the drug so that the treatment is effective.

Thus, to reduce the risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke, the recommended starting dose is 2.3 mg. Likewise, your doctor may decide to increase this amount, although in no case should it be higher than 10 mg per day.