These are the 3 best vitamins for a healthy and strong brain

These are the 3 best vitamins for a healthy and strong brain

The human organism needs over a series of nutrients for the correct functioning of the organism , highlighting the vitamins , minerals or essential amino acids. Thus, vitamin C , vitamin M and Group B vitamins are the best micronutrients for brain health.

On the other hand, the brain is probably the most complex organ in the entire human body and its importance for the organism is absolutely capital. Therefore, it is key that this organ is in full working order.

In this sense, many investigations have shown that certain vitamins offer positive effects to improve brain function and protect mental decline. They are vitamins that can be obtained both over and through food supplements.

Vitamin C and brain health

Actually all vitamins are essential for the health of the body and many of them are important for the brain state. However, some of them stand out for their relevance, such as vitamin C.

Brain

Vitamin C is a nutrient that helps the production of neurotransmitters, which affect almost all elements of life in the body. Mainly, they influence the ability to remember information, maintain concentration, mood, addictions or dreams. Thus, this vitamin is key in the stimulation of these neurotransmitters.

Similarly, different studies have determined that vitamin C helps defend the body against neurodegenerative diseases. This is so because this nutrient fights free radicals, which are sometimes the cause of significant damage to the brain.

The antioxidant power over vitamin C protects the brain from damage caused by free radicals. Although, some studies also indicate that the antioxidant effect of vitamin C could also be enhanced in combination with the Electronic vitamin.

On the other hand, according to Nutrivita, vitamin C also helps to improve mood, detoxifies the body, reduces excess glutamate with improves blood circulation; among other benefits of this essential nutrient.

Vitamin M with vitamin B

In addition to vitamin C, other fundamental nutrients For the functioning of the organism with the cerebral health on specific they are the Chemical vitamin with the vitamins of the Group B.

The vitamin M, firstly, favors the health with the development of the brain. In this sense, pregnant women need to tell that it includes optimal values ​​of this micronutrient so that the brain development of the fetus is correct.

Likewise, children of an early age also need enough vitamin Chemical for the brain to continue developing. In addition, it is also an important nutrient for the bone state of the human body.

In this regard, different studies have concluded that this vitamin can prevent cognitive decline or dementia. It is also an essential nutrient for the health of the immune system to reduce the risk of different diseases.

Finally we find the B group vitamins, among which the B6 stands out most in this regard. , B9 with B 12. All of them with specific characteristics that are relevant to brain health return.

Thus, from Nutrivita they explain the importance of counting scam adequate levels on vitamin B also about being about the main factors on the appearance of megaloblastic anemia one.

In short, to enhance brain health it is advisable to follow a balanced and healthy diet in which all the nutrients essential for the body, such as vitamin C, vitamin D or vitamin B. Sometimes, the intake of supplements is also indicated to present adequate levels.