how-to-raise-the-iron-quickly

iron is a key trace element for the formation of hemoglobin and red blood cells . Having low iron levels can lead to the appearance of diseases such as anemia , cognitive deficits or immune dysfunction . For this reason, it is essential to have the correct iron levels to have a healthy body .

At the moment in which the levels drop of iron in the blood, produces a lack of oxygen in the tissues this, which causes weakness, fatigue, diseases such as anemia. In this case, the ideal is to go to a doctor who will tell us the problem that happens to us, give us instructions, recommend the steps we should follow and.

Tips to go up iron levels quickly

Therefore, in this article we are going to detail a series of tips and tricks to keep our iron levels stable and make them rise quickly, easily and efficiently .

Eat foods rich in iron

First of all, to keep iron levels at a low optimal levels, it is essential to eat a balanced and healthy diet. The main cause of iron deficiency in the blood is usually a poor diet. Therefore, it is advisable to consume foods of animal origin, such as red meat, or through plant foods such as green leafy vegetables or nuts.

Increases the consumption of foods rich in vitamin C

For the body to better absorb iron, it must be transformed into ferritin. Therefore, it is necessary to include acidic foods rich in vitamin C in the diet such as:

Lemon

Orange

Strawberries

Broccoli

Pepper

How to increase iron levels effectively

Avoid iron inhibiting foods

As there are foods that help To raise iron levels in the blood, there are others who avoid it. In case your doctor has diagnosed you with anemia or iron deficiency, you should avoid consuming the following foods:

Milk

Egg

T

Cocoa and coffee

Walnuts

Take iron supplements if necessary

In case you are pregnant, your doctor may recommend taking iron supplements to cover this deficit and the iron needs of the fetus for its proper development. Depending on what the causes of iron deficiency are, consult your doctor before starting to take any supplement.

This is because it is not necessary in all cases since it is not all supplements are suitable for all people. In case you have been diagnosed with iron deficiency with, and now discover that you are pregnant, the ideal is to notify your doctor to avoid taking risks.

Avoid large amounts of dietary fiber

Dietary fiber regulates digestion, helps reduce blood cholesterol and protects against heart disease in. However, consuming it in excess can be counterproductive when your blood iron levels are low. Due to its laxative action, iron passes faster through the digestive tract and reduces its absorption, which causes iron to be retained in the stool and not absorbed in.