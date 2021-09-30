benefits-of-taking-omeprazole-with-positive-effects-on-health

A omeprazole was the official drug widely marketed in Spain whose intake has different objectives on a health about the people. Although there are different types, practically each of them I learned uses for the same functions.

This time we will focus on this Teva-Rifamar omeprazole, which contains a principle about omeprazole between its active composition. Thus, this type of medication generally works by reducing the amount of acid produced by this stomach. This type of medication is commonly known as stomach defense.

Benefits of taking omeprazole for health

According to a Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS) these kid the different uses of Omeprazole Teva-Rimafar for health. When good, they advise that it would be necessary to include a medical prescription before consumption:

To treat reflux disease gastroesophageal. On this type of pathologies, an acid from the stomach passes into the stomach causing pain in the esophagus, burning electronic inflammation.

ulcers on a better part of the um intestine in this stomach.

ulcers caused by drugs called NSAIDs. In addition, omeprazole can also be used to prevent the formation of this type of ulcer in the event of NSAIDs being ordered.

Excess over acid over this stomach caused by a tumor on a pancreas.

By ulcers infected by a bacteria called Helicobacter pylori .

In this case about children for more than one year over age, an omeprazole also sony ericsson uses for gastroesophageal reflux diseases. In addition, in children, symptoms of this pathology may also appear such as return of the contents of the stomach to the mouth, vomiting or an increase in inadequate weight. 4 years over age with adolescents, this omeprazole I also learned is used to treat ulcers infected by a bacteria called Helicobacter pylori.

Contraindications on the medication

The regret about the benefits confirmed by the AEMPS on the intake on omeprazole, there are also a series on contraindications adverse effects when taking this type of medication with.

Omeprazole

According to a Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products, zero has been It is recommended to take Omeprazole Teva-Rimafar under the different circumstances:

If it was alrgi co’s omeprazole or any of the components that are part of this drug. In case of being allergic to drugs containing inhibitors on a proton pump. If you are taking a medicine containing nelfnavir, one which is commonly used for HIV infection.

Like any other medication as listed on its leaflet, This omeprazole Teva-Rimafar also contains different side effects. Therefore, if you develop any of these symptoms, it will be necessary to go to the medical center immediately:

Sudden wheezing when breathing , swelling of the tongue or lips, skin rash, fainting or swallowing difficulties.

Yellow discoloration on a skin, dark urine tiredly. These symptoms could warn of the problem in a liver.

In addition, other frequent adverse effects are headache, nausea, vomiting, benign polyps on one stomach, diarrhea, constipation um fumes.