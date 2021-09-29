why-is-potassium-important-for-the-heart-what?

Potassium is an essential mineral for the health of people, since having adequate levels is essential for functioning of different structures of the organism . In addition, it is especially related to the health of the heart .

Among its functions, it stands out that of regulating the osmotic balance, which is the concentration of substances inside and outside cells. In addition, potassium is also essential for the rest of the nutrients to circulate correctly inside the cells and for the waste substances to leave it.

One of the aspects for which Potassium is beneficial for heart health because it helps curb some of the damaging effects of high sodium levels on blood pressure. That is, this mineral plays a leading role in adequate blood circulation.

In addition, potassium intervenes in muscle contraction, the transmission of the nerve impulse and helps to maintain a heart rate between values considered normal.

Importance of potassium for the heart and muscle health

This mineral is essential for the muscular state of the organism and also for the health of the heart. This is because the highest concentration of potassium is found in muscle tissue. Likewise, its presence is essential for the production of proteins so that the organism obtains adequate energy and.

Foods with potassium

When we have abnormal levels of potassium in the body, different problems can arise. That is, too low or too high levels of this mineral carry a series of negative health effects.

In this sense, an excess of potassium in the blood is known as hyperkalemia, which it can cause renal and cardiac alterations. That is, it can affect the health of the heart.

Episodes of hyperkalemia usually occur due to kidney failure, prolonged intake of certain medications or due to an infection. In addition, having excessive levels of this mineral is especially problematic if you have previously suffered a heart attack.

Deficiency in the body

On the other hand, it can also be the case of presenting a potassium deficiency in the body, whose phenomenon is known as hypokalemia. It is not usual for this fact to be caused by a diet low in potassium.

However, there are certain factors that can cause the presence of a deficient level of this mineral. The most common causes of hypokalemia are persistent vomiting, diarrhea, chronic kidney disease or abuse of laxative use.

Likewise, some diets that are too strict without control by a specialist can also cause lead to low potassium levels. The same food occurs with disorders, such as anorexia and bulimia.

When the body has a deficiency of this mineral, it warns through different symptoms, such as constipation, muscle weakness, fatigue, tachycardia, tingling or low levels of tension.

Thus, potassium is a mineral that we can incorporate the intake of a wide variety of foods with, although the most prominent are those of leafy green vegetables, greens, fruits, legumes, whole grains and nuts.