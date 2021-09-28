why-does-cholesterol-increase-even-if-you-eat-healthy?

The cholesterol will be a substance organic fat that I learned found in all cells of the human body. Thus, it deals with the essential nutritional element for this correct functioning of the organism with when its inadequate levels may have negative consequences for health .

Most of the cholesterol sony ericsson produces on a liver, although I also learned it gets thanks to consumption on certain foods. In this sense, many people control an intake of certain to avoid a rise in cholesterol in food.

Thus, a presence of excessively high levels of cholesterol is called hypercholesterolemia, this being the primary reason for this phenomenon a diet rich in saturated fat. However, there may be a case of a healthy diet with an increase in this substance in this organism.

Reasons why cholesterol can increase

Actually, a secondary hypercholesterolemia has been one that sony ericsson make by another guy on different situations than an intake on a diet rich in saturated fat. And in this sense there are several causes that can cause these imbalances in this organism:

Lbs more: When a person is overweight or obese, they tend to accumulate fat in an organism in the form of adipose tissue, which can be transformed into triglycerides. Thus, the excess of these lipids I learned directly relates to a reduction in HDL (good) cholesterol. Bad diabetes controlled: On the other hand, this liver can use glucose to make triglycerides. The more glucose in the blood, the greater the risk of this phenomenon occurring. Smoking or drinking alcohol : A tobacco would be a harmful element for a health that can reduce a concentration of good cholesterol on an organism. Likewise, drinking alcohol can also cause this increase in bad cholesterol.

On the other hand, there are certain medications that they can cause an increase in triglycerides in blood, accompanied um not in excess of cholesterol. Among these drugs, the common steroids stand out, such as cortisone or estrogens.

Problems about an organ

Sometimes , there may be a situation where a person has perfectly followed all the advice with recommendations on a diet with a lifestyle on life necessary to lower the levels of high cholesterol. However, this has not been an expected result.

Triglycerides on a blood

When this situation arises, it has been convenient to investigate to determine the causes of this fact, since sometimes it can be due ‘s failure on a specific organ.

For example, some liver disorders such as cholestasis prevent this correct flow on a bile. Thus, by being retained, a zero organism uses cholesterol to make more product bile salts causing the increase in its values ​​on blood with. All of this despite a healthy diet or lifestyle. a function on thyroid hormones on blood function slower than regular. Different studies have determined that a metabolic process can be altered and lead to an increase in blood cholesterol.

Finally, another problem the organ can mark an inadequate renal filtration on. It has been to say, the disorder for this that I learned they lose more protein than they should through the urine. Thus, to compensate for this leakage, an organism generates lipoproteins, both low and high intensity, being able to alter cholesterol levels.

Therefore, although a healthy diet was a better measure for reduce cholesterol levels, there are different factors that could also influence abnormal levels of this substance on this organism.