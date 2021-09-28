diabetes,-blood-glucose-levels,-and-how-it-affects-kidney-health

People with diabetes must have adequate control of their disease throughout their lives, since in case of not leading a life in accordance with diabetes can lead to new problems or illnesses in a derivative way. Thus, regulating the levels of glycemia in the body is a key factor.

When a person has been diagnosed with diabetes for a long time, the of suffering some type of damage to the kidneys at risk. However, there are different factors that can cause a kidney type problem.

For example, people with diabetes who have too much blood sugar and do not control their blood glucose levels in, will have a greater risk of developing any type of kidney disease.

In this sense, from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases list a number of factors that can increase kidney problems in diabetes:

High blood pressure.

Smoking.

Not following a food plan consistent with diabetes.

Eating foods high in salt.

Lead a sedentary life and not engage in regular physical activity.

Being overweight.

Presenting heart problems.

Having a family history with kidney problems.

How to know if there is a problem in the kidneys

Generally, people who develop kidney disease from diabetes do not have any symptoms. This causes greater difficulty in establishing an early diagnosis of the pathology in question.

Kidney health and blood glucose levels

As , the only way to determine the existence of kidney disease due to diabetes is by conducting tests in a medical laboratory.

In this sense, medical specialists often use analysis of blood and urine in the first instance to know if there really is a kidney disease caused by diabetes. Specifically, this test seeks to determine if there is albumin in the urine and if the kidneys filter the blood well.

Thus, people who have type 2 diabetes or have had type 1 diabetes for more Five-year-olds should monitor their blood glucose levels and have a test every year to make sure the kidneys are not damaged in any way.

Healthy kidneys and blood glucose

With all this, it is convenient that people with diabetes carry out a series of specific habits to prevent the development of a disease in kidneys derived from diabetes itself.

Mainly, one of the fundamental actions is to maintain a healthy balance in both blood glucose and blood pressure levels. By performing adequate control of these two variants, the risk of kidney damage caused by diabetes will decrease considerably.

Thus, it is appropriate to establish a healthy lifestyle based on a healthy diet balanced, as well as performing physical exercise regularly. In the same way, it is pokok to take the medications and drugs indicated as treatment at all times by a medical specialist.

All these actions will not only help to limit the risk of kidney disease caused by diabetes. , but will enhance a better state of health in general.