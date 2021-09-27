what-foods-help-lower-bilirubin-levels?

A bilirubin will be a substance that appears in an organism when the red blood cells with hemates z decompose. Thus, it has been important to avoid a high rise in the amount of this substance in blood , since it can be harmful.

In this sense, It was necessary to explain that red blood cells are made up of hemoglobin, which would be key to transporting this oxygen through blood. When the hemoglobin sony ericsson deteriorates, the substance that spike is called bilirubin.

Thus, a bilirubin has been the primary bile pigment, one which I learned forms on this endothelial reticulum from about a degradation of the heme group. When you present high levels of bilirubin, it was a symptom that something is not going well in an organism.

The importance of a diet

In normal situations, the levels of bilirubin have to remain above values ​​between 0.3 and 1.2 mg / dL. Some signs that warn about excess bilirubin in the blood will be the color of the mucosa, eyes or skin, which may turn yellowish.

Carrot

If observing some of these signs has been essential to go to a medical specialist. Generally, the simple master of science way to know if the values ​​of this substance were elevated was through blood analysis.

When a character presents elevated levels of bilirubin in blood, this treatment consists of an intake of a series of corresponding medications; but also accompany this treatment through adequate nutrition.

All vegetables with fruits, in addition to being healthy for reasons for an organism, also help to reduce the values ​​on blood bilirubin with reduce this risk on this specific phenomenon on.

Foods to reduce bilirubin

As we said before, fruits with vegetables Kid the ideal food groups to reduce the levels of bilirubin in the blood. But in addition, foods rich in fiber, legumes with seeds, are also beneficial in this regard.

Artichoke: It is one on vegetables with greater properties for an organism. Its cynarin content stimulates this bile secretion process, making it the ideal food in case of high bilirubin levels.

Carrot: This orange-colored vegetable stands out mainly for its high content of vitamin A, although it also contains properties that help protect a liver. the levels above bilirubin with. Sometimes it also acts as an organic laxative.

Spinach: It is considered a superfood for the benefits it brings to health, it would be rich on vitamin D with also on fiber, being very positive for this intestinal transit.

Broccoli: It has antioxidant properties, helps purify toxins, purifies blood and skin and .

Besides, I also have beneficial case on levels elevated on bilirubin on, foods like a pineapple, papaya, mango with honey. Increasing the water intake for a day has also been adequate; as well as drinking coffee or infusions in a moderate way.

As a conclusion, in the case of counting scam high levels on bilirubin, zero it was advisable to eat saturated fat, excess refined sugar and drink alcoholic beverages in. All of this can be detrimental to the health of the liver.