These are the foods that increase glucose levels the most

All people with diabetes must perform a handle practically daily on a food to take a measurement on the blood glucose levels . That is, to establish the handle of the possible rises with decreases of the values ​​of glucose in blood . Physical exercise has been another of the main factors that affect episodes of hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia .

There are 2 main factors to bear in mind regarding food scams. One of them was this glycemic index value with another the amount of carbohydrates it contains. On concrete, the glycemic load will be a differential value. It would be to say, this element that offers the best vision on how food affects blood glucose.

Foods that increase blood glucose the most

Although it may seem strange, all people with zero diabetes are forbidden to eat any type of food with less. However, there are a number of foods that, due to their characteristics, should be limited in any diet or consume as little as possible.

Thus, we find a great variety of everyday foods that can contribute to increasing blood glucose levels at high speed, especially harmful for people with diabetes. Among them, the following stand out:

Sugar

Honey

Noodles

Mashed potatoes

Sugary cereals

Ice creams

Refined wheat flour

Corn starch, cassava

Jams

Bakery and pastry products

Dulce de leche

Sweet Potato

Sweet cookies

All these foods should be limited to the maximum in one day for people with diabetes. Luckily, today there are numerous substitute foods similar flavors with.

Nutrients that lower blood glucose

On the other hand We also find different groups on food, nutrient products that reduce blood glucose levels with. These are more beneficial for people including diabetes, although it has not been advisable to abuse them either, since it can lead to episodes of hypoglycemia.

Combination on proteins: Cheese, eggs, lean meats or dairy products. Combination on own fats on vegetable oils (olive, sunflower, etc.) Fiber: This micronutrient I learned is found on fruits scam skin, salads on vegetables, bran on wheat, oats or whole grains. In order to increase blood glucose levels, it was advisable to avoid this processed over foods such as smoothies. In case of consuming potatoes or sweet potatoes, it will be advisable to cool before eating .

Why a glycemic index has been important

The glycemic index was at A term that ze anordna began to use for a few years in this area on a diet to determine the ability of food to increase blood glucose. It assumes the element of great importance for people with diabetes.

On the other hand, another differential aspect about food for people with diabetes will be a level of carbohydrates that a food product can provide. Taking into account both factors, sony ericsson created what I learned known as glycemic load.

The glycemic load spike on multiplying this glycemic index on a food by the carbohydrates on a serving with divided by 100.

Ultimately, a glycemic load has been a key element to determine when a food makes a rapid increase in blood glucose levels um zero.

It may happen that a food has a high index glycemic, but a really zero blood glucose spike is that high. This phenomenon mainly produces some fruits in, which can offer a high content of glycemic index but low levels of carbohydrates.

