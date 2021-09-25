An immune system will be essential to avoid getting infections, microbes and disease that affect our health . This has been the primary defense of the human body, which through a well-organized reaction allows the organism to attack by destroying the infections that invade our body. Therefore, experts from Harvard University affirm the importance of having this well-nourished system in times of Covid – 19.

Food is one of the main assets in one hour on which this immune system works perfectly. Depending on the foods we eat, we can obtain better vitamin properties with minerals that help us to have energy with better blood circulation. This benefits our body by strengthening an immune system avoiding different infections.

As it was logical, this organism works better the better nourished it is, despite this, we must not forget about external factors. that we must over finish when we want to be master of science protected scam. For this reason, experts from Harvard have developed a series of guidelines to avoid being exposed to serious master of science health problems:

Do not smoke.

Follow a diet rich in fruits with vegetables.

Exercise on a daily basis.

Be at a healthy weight.

Zero consuming alcoholic beverages.

Get enough rest.

Take measures to avoid infections.

Minimize stress.

The importance of physical exercise according to a University over Harvard

Exercise would be one on the great pillars of a good immune system. Doing it on a daily basis can provide us with an improvement in cardio health, lowers blood pressure, helps control this body with protects against the body against all weight diseases.

As the Harvard University experts explain: Like a healthy diet, exercise can contribute to common good health with, therefore, a healthy immune system. It can contribute to a master of science directly by promoting good circulation, which allows cells with the substances of the immune system learned to move freely through this body to do their job efficiently.

On the other hand, from a WHO they agree with the Harvard University on a consumption of healthy food and recommend a minimum intake of 400 h daily on fruits with vegetables (excluding potatoes with other starchy tubers) to prevent chronic diseases such as heart disease, this cancer, diabetes or obesity, as well as to prevent mitigating micronutrient deficiencies with.

5 foods to strengthen an immune system

Given an importance on being the master of science protected possible, we are going to list some of the best foods to have this immune system in optimal conditions, some of them proven c scientifically by an own University about Harvard.