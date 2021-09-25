These are the keys to suffering high blood pressure in people with autism

Having problems in blood pressure is something that can affect anyone, one of the most common causes being poor nutrition and a sedentary lifestyle. In fact, a new study has found the keys for people with autism to develop hypertension .

Therefore, it is important to follow the recommendations of the experts if you are from any risk group and protect your heart. As may be the case of people with autism, whose propensity to suffer cardiovascular disease in the future is increased according to experts.

The diet , exercise and sleep are associated with a high risk of cardiovascular disease in people with autism. As evidenced by a study carried out by researchers from Cambridge University (United Kingdom), and which has been published in the journal Molecular Autism.

In the study, explained below, is concluded that people with autism have a more difficult time leading a healthy lifestyle. So they are more likely to suffer diseases with uncontrolled blood pressure in the future related.

This is because daily life habits are the main basis for which we will have a healthy body.

People with autism are less likely to follow healthy habits

The final study included 1. 185 adults with autism and 1. 203 adults without autism between 16 and 90 years. The results showed that adults with autism were much less likely than adults without autism to meet the minimum health recommendations for diet, exercise, and sleep.

Likewise, adults with autism were also much more likely to to have atypical eating patterns (including a limited diet) and sleep disorders. They were more likely to be underweight or obese than people without autism.

These poor lifestyle habits were associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular conditions. Such as high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke autism among men with.

And this was a stronger association even than family history of a cardiovascular condition.

The findings provide the first indication that promoting healthy choices regarding diet, exercise, and sleep can help reduce excessive risks of health conditions in adults with autism.

Although it is not possible to say conclusively that a poorer lifestyle led to cardiovascular problems.

Obese girls are at increased risk of blood pressure high

In addition to people with autism , obese girls face an increased risk of cardiovascular disease in adulthood. According to a small study in Brazil, which underlines the importance of considering differences between the sexes when planning treatment.

The study conducted in 92 adolescents suggests that girls are more likely than boys to develop metabolic disorders associated with obesity. Such as high blood pressure and excessive blood levels of cholesterol and triglycerides (dyslipidemia).

The study was carried out with the support of FAPESP by scientists affiliated with the Institute of Biomedical Sciences of the University of So Paulo (ICB-USP) and the Faculty of Medicine of the Santa Casa de Mercy of So Paulo (FCM-SCMSP). And the findings have been published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.

According to the authors, obese girls showed a pattern of lipid profile alterations not seen in girls without obesity . In addition to a greater propensity to develop cardiovascular disease in adulthood.

We found that girls have a much greater tendency to suffer from the typical disorders of obesity, such as high blood pressure and dyslipidemia .

In our study, they had increased levels of triglycerides and LDL, the so-called bad cholesterol. While HDL, good cholesterol, was lower than in girls of normal weight, Estefania Simoes explained. First author of the article.