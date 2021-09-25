paracetamol-contraindications-and-side-effects

Paracetamol is one of the best-selling drugs today. It is usually prescribed to treat mild-moderate pain or to treat fever generally. And it is precisely for this reason that we usually find doses of paracetamol in other medications.

Paracetamol is considered a very safe drug, as long as the recommended dose is respected. However, despite being a safe drug, there are some contraindications of paracetamol as well as side effects to consider.

Contraindications of paracetamol

Paracetamol is one of the few drugs that can be consumed in almost any situation, it is even suitable during pregnancy and lactation, as long as the dose is followed recommended. Taking this medicine also does not influence driving cases as it does not cause drowsiness. Even so, there are situations in which paracetamol is contraindicated:

If you have a liver disease it is not recommended take paracetamol.

If you are allergic to any component of the drug.

Likewise, before taking this medicine the following contraindications should be taken into account:

Do not exceed the dose recommended by the medical specialist.

Do not consume without medical supervision. Its free use is contraindicated.

In case of persistent pain or fever of more than three days, interrupt the treatment and consult the doctor again .

Side effects

Al Like all medicines, paracetamol can cause some side effects, especially if you take more than it should or follow any of the contraindications that we have indicated. What are the side effects of paracetamol?

Man taking a paracetamol pill

Allergic reactions: although paracetamol is a drug very safe, it can cause some kind of allergy to a 0, 01% of people who consume it.

Overdose: the maximum recommended dose is 4 grams per day. A higher consumption of this drug is totally contraindicated, unless the specialist has assessed it. Taking paracetamol regularly and in large doses can cause overdose in liver problems, kidney damage, digestive problems, heart attacks, strokes and cardiac arrests.

So, in order not to suffer from these contraindications, it is always advisable to follow the instructions of the doctor or the package insert to the letter.

Why is paracetamol combined with other drugs?

Due to the great tolerance that most of the population has to paracetamol, despite the contraindications, it does not cause great interactions and, paracetamol is a perfect drug to combine other types of active ingredients in the same pharmaceutical form with, that is, in the same medicine. This is a great advantage since, in a single shot, the expected results can be achieved. You can combat more than one symptom at the same time.

Pill bottle

It is common to find a great variety in the market of anti-flu, which combine paracetamol with an antihistamine and a decongestant, reducing the symptoms of colds, flu and, such as sneezing, nasal congestion, general malaise, pain and fever, specifies Alicia de Toro, pharmacist at the Information Center of the Drug from the Official College of Pharmacists of Zaragoza.

So, being very careful with contraindications and side effects, it is a very safe drug, like others such as, for example, ibuprofen.