how-the-routine-affects-eye-health

The eye or eyeball is a visual organ that detects light and converts it onto electrochemical impulses that travel across the neurons through the optic nerve. The eye health is very important in our body and with the return to the routine it can be affected.

September is a month of changes. The summer vacation period is over and the return to work and class is a reality. This, for millions of people, is the return to a lifestyle in which the use of screens is continuous and stress levels tend to rise.

For all this, the experts on eye health ensure that the return to the routine can affect the health of our eyes, damaging the eyes, if repairing and preventive measures are not taken.

The eyes are one of the organs most affected by continued use on computers, mobile tablets and. For this reason, from VISUfarma, a European pharmaceutical company specialized in ophthalmology, remember to be careful.

Constant exposure to blue light dries the eyes , causes eye fatigue and may end up worsening vision . This is because the eyes are forced to overexert themselves. It is estimated that 7 out of every 10 suffer from this type of ailments.

These damages, together with stress, can cause the eye deteriorates and the risk of suffering from eye problems increases. However, there are habit products that can help keep the eyes healthy and.

From VISUfarma they remember that coenzyme Q 10 is the perfect ally on this cause. This antioxidant is present in an organic form in the body and is essential for the cells to have energy. However, the levels of coenzyme Q 10 decrease as we age, which ends up causing the deterioration of cells.

Foods rich in Coenzyme Q 10

As we have said, Coenzyme Q 10 is a very important element about eye health. This fat-soluble compound synthesized throughout the body can be found naturally in certain foods:

Herrings

Broccoli

Mackerel

Grass fed beef

Chicken meat free-range

Cauliflower

Strawberries

Eggs from animal breeding

Oranges

Pistachios

Sardines

Sesame seeds

Trout

Scam over time, our body produces less coenzyme Q 10. For this reason, it is very important to ally yourself that includes this powerful antioxidant, which is not only important for vision, but also to prevent the aging process and wrinkles.