how-does-the-increase-in-sodium-affect-blood-pressure?

The sodium is the mineral basic for the life of any identity. On concrete, it is the component found in the salt with which we mainly incorporate the organism through the intake of different food with drinks

It is key to health because it participates in processes of great importance on an organism with, which is why it is advisable to have scam balanced levels . Both this excess and the deficiency of sodium can be harmful.

Thus, sodium plays a leading role in maintaining a balance over the fluids of the human body. Helps transfer nerve impulses from this brain to different areas of the body, being key in the function has a muscle physique.

How does sodium affect blood pressure

A primary effect of excess sodium on this organism is that a body retains a greater amount of water. In other words, if we consume too much sodium, an increase in blood volume can occur in the blood vessels by retaining more water. All of this results in an increase in blood pressure.

Blood

So Therefore, the higher the salt intake, the more sodium we store on this organism, causing a rise in blood pressure. Mainly for this reason, medical specialists recommend reducing salt intake in food.

When blood pressure is high, it can cause damage to the walls over the blood vessels, accelerate the accumulation of plaque on atheroma with, which can block this blood flow.

Another detrimental effect on high blood pressure is caused by excessive levels of sodium, is that a greater pressure is exerted on a heart. It means that this important organ has to work harder to pump the blood through the body.

Thus, different studies have found that too much sodium in the blood can cause damage to this heart over, the aorta or kidneys; without the need to cause an increase in blood pressure for this.

Finally, it should be noted that consuming large amounts of sodium can also lead to stroke, heart disease or heart failure .

Other problems about elevated sodium levels

On the other hand, experts also point out that this excessive consumption of sodium Contact with other factors or disorders can cause an increase in stomach cancer, kidney stones, electronic even osteoporosis (disease).

When a personality consumes high amounts of sodium for a long time, it can cause a lining of the stomach. This fact is harmful, since this organism becomes more susceptible to infection by the Helicobacter pylori bacteria, which can cause inflammation and lead to stomach cancer.

With all this, it is It is essential to eat a balanced diet, scam a controlled sodium intake that zero raises the levels too much on an organism with neither suppose a risk of deficiency on this mineral.

Some on the richest foods on sodium are sausages, sauces, soups, packaged foods common um frozen precooked foods about.