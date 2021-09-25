contraindications-to-the-consumption-of-tramadol-as-a-medicine

Contraindications of Tramadol

Theis a medicine that has the corresponding approval for its consumption and prescription by the(AEMPS). It has the quality certificate.As, Tramadol is an opioid-type analgesic drug that acts on the central nervous system. That is, it is indicated to relieve pain by acting on the specific nerve cells of the spinal cord and brain. In this sense, it is used for the treatment of moderate to severe pain.Despite its benefits as a health medicine, this analgesic also has a series of contraindications and adverse effects associated with its consumption.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) establish a series of contraindications regarding the use of Tramadol. That is, certain situations or circumstances in which the consumption of this medicine would not be appropriate:

If you are allergic to Tramadol hydrochloride or any component of the drug. In case of being under the influence of alcohol, sleep medications or other pain relievers. If you suffer from epilepsy that is not controlled with a specific treatment. It should also not be taken as part of the treatment of withdrawal syndrome.

Likewise, the AEMPS does not recommend the intake of this drug if you are taking, or have taken the last two weeks, drugs called monoamine oxidase inhibitors or MAOIs (used to treat, for example, depression, and the antibiotic linezolid). The combination can cause serious, life-threatening interactions.

How to take the medicine

Before To consume this medicine, it is necessary to follow the indications recommended by your doctor or pharmacist all. If you have any kind of doubt about its consumption, it is advisable to consult a specialist again, to avoid any type of inconvenience.

Due to the characteristics and composition of Tramadol, it is a medicine that should be swallowed whole capsules accompanied by a glass of water. The health authorities explain that this medication can be taken with or without food, although it should not be chewed.

It must be taken into account that the dose of the medicine Consume will depend on the intensity of pain and the specific situation of each patient.

As a general rule, it is always advisable to take the most dose that shows efficacy in the low pain reduction, although your doctor has the discretion to increase or decrease the dose depending on the patient’s response to the medicine.

Thus, the dose recommended by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products for adults and adolescents over 12 years is 50 mg or 100 mg (That is, 1 or 2 capsules). Each capsule should be taken with a time difference of 6 to 8 hours between, depending on the intensity of the pain.

In addition, the health authorities clarify that for General rule, the consumption of Tramadol should not be higher than 400 mg per day. Or what is the same, about 8 capsules.

On the other hand, the AEMPS points out that Tramadol is not indicated for children under 12 years; while in patients older than 75 years the elimination of the consumption of a treatment with Tramadol could be delayed.