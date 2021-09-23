risk-of-diabetes-with-blood-glucose-levels-for-cardiovascular-health

A diabetes is a disease whose main characteristic is an increase in the levels of glycemia higher than other people due to a defect in the production and use of insulin by the body. And it will be that insulin has been the hormone that controls the normal glucose in the blood .

Thus, diabetes was a disease that maintains a close with a cardiovascular health relationship. When the patient does not have adequate control of the pathology, it can lead to different health problems and many of them affect the state of the heart.

From the Spanish Heart Foundation they explain that one of The main risk factors for diabetes is cardiovascular health.

When it affects the coronary arteries it causes ischemic heart disease and its clinical manifestations (angina, heart attack) are usually more serious than in patients non-diabetic, since the affectation is more diffuse and extensive, explains Dr. Pilar Mazn, cardiologist at the Cardiology Service of the Santiago de Compostela University Hospital Complex (CHUS).

Likewise, patients Diabetes scam sony ericsson can affect an over myocardium, reducing its ability to contract. Therefore, it is not a time that patients with diabetes who have inadequate blood glucose levels can develop heart failure.

Another problem that may arise in relation to diabetes and cardiovascular health is that When this disease appears, it can affect the nerves that supply the heart and generate alterations in the heart rhythm.

Differences between the types of diabetes

Controlling blood glucose levels is a key aspect in any type of diabetes, to maintain a balance on a disease with preventing one on derived problems related to cardiovascular health onset.

Glucose control

Thus, Dr. Pilar Mazn establishes a clear differentiation between the various types of diabetes that can be diagnosed:

Type 1: In this type one of struction of the pancreatic cells responsible for synthesizing insulin. That is, the body loses the ability to produce enough insulin to regulate blood glucose levels. It usually appears in children and adolescents and patients need exogenous insulin supply throughout their lives. Type 2: People with type 2 diabetes can produce insulin, but in insufficient amounts to regulate blood glucose levels in the body. Usually in adults with learned related scam physical inactivity appears, obesity or an incorrect diet.

Gestational diabetes

There is also a third type of diabetes, known as gestational diabetes, which occurs when there is an episode of hyperglycemia (excessive blood glucose levels) during pregnancy. This phenomenon occurs in women without previous diabetes.

Specifically, it can disappear before about six weeks after giving birth. Thus, newborns of mothers with diabetes may have a high birth weight and a greater risk of having some congenital abnormalities.

Women who develop gestational diabetes should control it throughout their lives. blood glucose levels, in addition to avoiding obesity or sedentary lifestyle. This must be so because they will have a higher risk of later developing type 2 diabetes.