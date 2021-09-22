What happens to the body when the rich acid is high?

The rich acid is a chemical compound that originates when the body breaks down substances called purines. These purines are commonly produced in the body itself, although it is also present in some foods and beverages.

Thus, due to a diet rich in foods with purine, its composition and the characteristics of each person in it, the levels of rich acid can rise considerably. In this sense, when an excess of rich acid is produced in the blood, it is known as hyperuricemia.

According to experts, the levels of rich acid considered normal should range between 2.4 6 and, 0 mg / dL in the case of women; and between 3.4 and 7.0 mg / dL for men.

When the levels of rich acid are excessive in the body, health problems such as kidney stones or gout can arise, which It is characterized especially by pain in the joints.

Hyperuricemia: Elevated levels of rich acid

In the field of medicine the causes of high levels of acid rich in two elements are differentiated. One of them is primary hyperuricemia, which is characterized by high levels of purines in; and another secondary hyperuricemia, produced by some other disease.

There is It must also be taken into account that sometimes the body can produce a greater amount of this acid than it can excrete. In the case of primary hyperuricemia, it can occur because the kidneys lose the ability to efficiently remove rich acid from the blood.

Effects of hyperuricemia

When there is an episode of hyperuricemia, that is, there are high levels of rich acid, it is possible that this phenomenon is reflected through different symptoms. Although, there may also be situations in which no type of symptoms develop.

In this sense, people who are receiving chemotherapy for leukemia or lymphoma may present symptoms of kidney problems or Gouty arthritis in case of having high levels of this acid.

Likewise, when there are different forms of cancer, they can cause fever, chills or fatigue, if a period of hyperuricemia arises.

One of the most common effects of hyperuricemia is the appearance of a disease known as gout, although it is a pathology that can also develop with normal levels of rich acid. Specifically, gout arises when the crystals of this acid accumulate in a joint, causing severe pain.

Finally, hyperuricemia can also cause different kidney problems in the body of people appearance.

How to act before high levels of rich acid

When there are high levels of rich acid it is necessary to inform to the doctors about any medication you are taking, as well as whether there is a history of diabetes, liver, kidney or heart disease.

Thus, it will be essential to follow the doctor’s instructions regarding how to reduce the levels of rich acid in the blood and how to treat a state of hyperuricemia.

When the levels are high they include a high risk of gout or kidney stones, it is normal for any doctor to recommend a diet low in purines.