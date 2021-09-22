what-are-the-health-benefits-of-enantyum-consumption?

Enantyum is a drug officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and has the corresponding quality certificate from the health authorities.

Specifically, Enantyum is an analgesic that is integrated into the group of drugs called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Thus, its use is recommended to treat different health problems.

This medicine is indicated to treat pain of mild or moderate intensity, such as muscle pain or pain. joints. Likewise, it is also used for menstrual pain and dental pain.

What to know before taking Enantyum

Like any drug that is approved by health authorities, it may also contain a series of contraindications in its consumption. That is, health situations or circumstances in which this medication should not be taken.

Enantyum

In this regard, the Spanish Medicines Agency recommends not taking Enantyum in the following cases:

If you are allergic to dexketoprofen or other components that are part of this medicine.

In case of being allergic to acetylsalicylic acid or another non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug.

If you have asthma or have had an asthma attack before; as well as nasal polyps, acute allergic rhinitis, urticaria, angioedema or chest wheezing after taking acetylsalicylic acid or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

In case of peptic ulcer, intestinal or stomach bleeding. Also if you have previously had any bleeding or ulceration in the stomach or intestine.

If you have chronic digestive problems.

These are some of the contraindications to the consumption of Enantyum, which should not be taken in cases of excessive dehydration or if it is in the third trimester of pregnancy.

How to take the medicine

To ingest the adequate dose of this medicine, it is essential to follow the guidelines set by a medical or pharmacist specialist. In any case, the prescribed dose may vary depending on the type of treatment, purpose and situation of the patient.