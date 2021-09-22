What are the health benefits of Enantyum consumption?
Enantyum is a drug officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and has the corresponding quality certificate from the health authorities.
Specifically, Enantyum is an analgesic that is integrated into the group of drugs called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Thus, its use is recommended to treat different health problems.
This medicine is indicated to treat pain of mild or moderate intensity, such as muscle pain or pain. joints. Likewise, it is also used for menstrual pain and dental pain.
What to know before taking Enantyum
Like any drug that is approved by health authorities, it may also contain a series of contraindications in its consumption. That is, health situations or circumstances in which this medication should not be taken.
In this regard, the Spanish Medicines Agency recommends not taking Enantyum in the following cases:
- If you are allergic to dexketoprofen or other components that are part of this medicine.
- In case of being allergic to acetylsalicylic acid or another non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug.
These are some of the contraindications to the consumption of Enantyum, which should not be taken in cases of excessive dehydration or if it is in the third trimester of pregnancy.
How to take the medicine
To ingest the adequate dose of this medicine, it is essential to follow the guidelines set by a medical or pharmacist specialist. In any case, the prescribed dose may vary depending on the type of treatment, purpose and situation of the patient.
For elderly patients or patients with kidney or liver disease, the recommendation to start treatment is a maximum of two tablets per day with.
The AEMPS indicates that in cases of intense pain in which quick relief is needed, it is appropriate to take the tablets on an empty stomach, since the body will absorb them more easily. At least take a few 30 minutes before the meal.
Regarding the intake of Enantyum, it must be taken into account that this medicine should not be administered to children or adolescents under 18 years.
In addition, health authorities recommend consulting a medical specialist if you have taken too much Enantyum. Likewise, this medicine contains among its composition less than 23 mg of sodium.
Finally, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) warns that it is not correct to take a double dose of Enantyum in case you have forgotten one of the shots.