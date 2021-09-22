This is the key vitamin for the immune system and that goes unnoticed

This is the key vitamin for the immune system and that goes unnoticed

One of the main factors that influence the functioning of the immune system is the diet . Specifically, the intake of different vitamins and minerals that play a key role in various body procedures is key.

At first, when we think of vitamins that help strengthen the immune system, we quickly think of vitamin C or vitamin D. Although, in the case of minerals, zinc is one of the most associated with a correct functioning of this vital structure.

However, in the nutritional world there is a vitamin that is of paramount importance in the action of the immune system and that in most situations passes unnoticed. It is about vitamin A.

Benefits of vitamin A

Vitamin A is a fat-soluble micronutrient that performs important functions in the body. In addition to being highly beneficial for the action of the immune system, it is also a key vitamin in skin health and to preserve a good state of vision.

Foods rich in vitamin A

In this sense, from the United States National Institute of Health also claim that vitamin A helps the proper functioning of vital organs such as the heart, lungs or kidneys.

Despite all the virtues of vitamin A, it seems to be in the background of other micronutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin D or different minerals. The reality is that it is an essential micronutrient and very important for the immune system.

Recommended dose for the benefit of the immune system

Vitamin A is a micronutrient found in a wide variety of foods. Thus, food is the proper way to incorporate this vitamin into the body.

Thus, each person needs to consume a specific amount of this vitamin per day, depending on factors such as age and gender. Having adequate levels of this micronutrient will be reflected in a positive way in the functioning of the immune system, the health of the skin or the correct activity of several vital organs.

According to the National Institute of Health of the United States, this is the sufficient dose that a person needs each day of vitamin A:

Stage of life Recommended amount From birth to 6 months of age 400 mcg RAE Babies from 7 to 12 months of age 500 mcg RAE Children 1 to 3 years of age 300 mcg RAE Children 4-8 years old 300 mcg RAE Children from 9 to 13 year old 600 mcg RAE Teen boys of 14 to 200 years of age 900 mcg RAE Adolescent girls of 14 to 18 year old 700 mcg RAE Adult men 900 mcg RAE Adult women 600 mcg RAE Pregnant adolescents 740 mcg RAE Pregnant women 770 mcg RAE Adolescents breastfeeding 1,200 mcg RAE Breastfeeding women 1,300 mcg RAE

With all this, food richest in vitamin A are green, orange or yellow leafy vegetables; like carrot, broccoli or zucchini. Fruits such as papaya, mango, apricot or melon are also sources of this vitamin. Likewise, it is also obtained from fish, beef liver or different types of dairy products.

In short, people who follow a balanced and healthy diet will generally enjoy of good levels of this vitamin, something very beneficial for the action of the immune system.