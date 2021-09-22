these-are-normal-blood-glucose-levels

People with diabetes must carry a periodic handle on their levels on glucose on blood to avoid suffering adverse symptoms such as hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia. Thus, the endocrinologist has discovered this perfect blood glucose level for patients with scam type 2 diabetes mellitus .

Glucose is a primary sugar that is in our blood with which it is able to provide energy to the body. This ze is obtained through the diet that includes this consumption of fruits, vegetables, bread or dairy products. The correct balance of our diet can help us to prevent certain risks in case we suffer from diabetes.

Diabetes is a disease that affects the percentage of sugar in the blood. This sugar is the body’s primary source of energy and this disease prevents it from feeding the organs and muscles well. There are three types of diabetes:

Mellitus type 1: common in younger young people of 35 years and adolescents. It is a hereditary disease.

In this sense, we must be very attentive to our blood glucose levels, since high levels (hyperglycemia) can be a sign of diabetes, or for On the contrary, when blood glucose levels are low (hypoglycemia) they can also cause serious medical problems.

Among the common master of science symptoms on the high levels on glucose on blood are:

Thirst

Urinate scam frequency

Blurred vision

Tiredness

Less ability to heal

On the other hand , the main symptoms about the low glucose levels are:

Anxiety

Sweat

Tremors

Hunger

Irritability

To avoid these episodes, it is advisable to always have our blood glucose levels under control. Thus, these are the levels in which we must have glucose: