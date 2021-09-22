The best foods that increase potassium levels

The potassium is part of the essential minerals that the body needs to work properly. The importance of this nutritive element is central in the human body, since it is practically required for any function.

Specifically, potassium is a mineral that helps nerve function and muscle contraction. It contributes to keeping the heart rate constant and also to the correct process of the kidneys in the body.

Likewise, potassium also allows nutrients to flow to the cells and to expel the waste that sometimes they accumulate in it. Experts recommend a diet rich in potassium to alleviate the harmful effects of sodium on blood pressure.

Transcendence in the body

Potassium is a mineral that is mainly incorporated into the human body through food, the main sources of this nutrient being green leafy vegetables, grapevine fruits, root vegetables, citrus fruits or tubers.

In this sense, people need to consume a specific dose of potassium per day for the body to function properly. This amount to ingest depends on factors such as the age and sex of the person, according to the National Institute of Health of the United States:

Children from 4 to 8 years old

3, 000 mg

Adults older than 19 years (women)

Stage in life Recommended amount
Babies up to 6 months of age 450 mg
Babies 7 to 12 months 900 mg
Children of 1 to 3 years 2, 000 mg
2,300 mg
Children from 9 to 13 years 2,500 mg
Girls from 9 to 13 years 2,200 mg
Adolescents of 14 to 18 years (children)
Adolescents of 14 to 18 years (girls) 2,300 mg
Adults older than 19 years (men ) 3,400 mg
2,600 mg
Pregnant adolescents 2,600 mg
Pregnant women 2,900 mg
Lactating adolescents 2,500 mg
Breastfeeding women 2,800 mg

It is important to take care of the potassium levels in the body. When we have low levels of this micronutrient, an increase in blood pressure, a decrease in calcium in the bones or an increase in kidney stones can occur.

Foods with more potassium than bananas

When we talk about potassium, most people always think of the banana as a source of this nutritive element. Something similar happens with vitamin C and orange.

Pistachios

It is normal that banana is associated with this nutritive element, because for each 100 grams of this fruit we get about 358 mg of potassium.

However, in gastronomy we find other foods that are also a source of this mineral and even provide higher doses than bananas:

  • Dried legumes: In general, all are rich in potassium, although soybeans provides nearly 1. 860 mg per each 100 grams of food. Black and red beans also stand out.
Pistachios: In the field of nuts we also find authentic sources of this mineral. For example, pistachios contribute 1. 20 mg for each 100 grams of food.
  • Sweet Potato: It is estimated that half a sweet potato harbors a quantity of about 542 mg, also above the nutritional contribution of banana.
  • Avocado: It is one of the fashionable foods and half avocado provides some 450 mg of this mineral to the body.
  • Watermelon: Summer seasonal fruit with low caloric intake and characteristic for its high potassium content. Specific, 641 mg for a couple of slices.

    • In addition, they are also foods richer in potassium than banana, thistle or spinach. Thus adding these foods to our diet will help to have adequate levels of this essential mineral for health.

