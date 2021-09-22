the-best-foods-that-increase-potassium-levels

The potassium is part of the essential minerals that the body needs to work properly. The importance of this nutritive element is central in the human body, since it is practically required for any function.

Specifically, potassium is a mineral that helps nerve function and muscle contraction. It contributes to keeping the heart rate constant and also to the correct process of the kidneys in the body.

Likewise, potassium also allows nutrients to flow to the cells and to expel the waste that sometimes they accumulate in it. Experts recommend a diet rich in potassium to alleviate the harmful effects of sodium on blood pressure.

Transcendence in the body

Potassium is a mineral that is mainly incorporated into the human body through food, the main sources of this nutrient being green leafy vegetables, grapevine fruits, root vegetables, citrus fruits or tubers.

In this sense, people need to consume a specific dose of potassium per day for the body to function properly. This amount to ingest depends on factors such as the age and sex of the person, according to the National Institute of Health of the United States:

Stage in life Recommended amount Babies up to 6 months of age 450 mg Babies 7 to 12 months 900 mg Children of 1 to 3 years 2, 000 mg Children from 4 to 8 years old 2,300 mg Children from 9 to 13 years 2,500 mg Girls from 9 to 13 years 2,200 mg Adolescents of 14 to 18 years (children) 3, 000 mg Adolescents of 14 to 18 years (girls) 2,300 mg Adults older than 19 years (men ) 3,400 mg Adults older than 19 years (women) 2,600 mg Pregnant adolescents 2,600 mg Pregnant women 2,900 mg Lactating adolescents 2,500 mg Breastfeeding women 2,800 mg

It is important to take care of the potassium levels in the body. When we have low levels of this micronutrient, an increase in blood pressure, a decrease in calcium in the bones or an increase in kidney stones can occur.

Foods with more potassium than bananas

When we talk about potassium, most people always think of the banana as a source of this nutritive element. Something similar happens with vitamin C and orange.