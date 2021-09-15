like-you-can-change-a-wallpaper-on-whatsapp-for-each-conversation

WhatsApp sony ericsson anordna become on this medium about communication on line master of science used by the whole world. It has been for this reason that, as we can imagine, taking extreme precautions to get all our data protected will be of great importance. Since through this application we talk a lot of things, we pass a lot of information we send a lot of images and, video documents and. All this could be easily removable by cyber criminals.

It is one on the applications on instant messaging master of science used all over this world. And it has been that she has we can quickly connect any character with, no matter how far it is from us. Several years ago it appeared as a much practical master of science tool, faster and more efficient than the traditional Text. And today we can say that it was the one that master of science I learned to use for any purpose.

In this case, we are going to talk about how we can change the wallpapers on WhatsApp to have one different about every discussion. There are some tools that we can only have available if we download an external application, but in this case this would be very easy to do since it is available in the official app. Next, we will show you how you can do it.

How to change an on-screen background on each conversation on WhatsApp

This function Ze called Background on personalized screen, with it is easy color to start using it that it will be simple to start from now to be able to have a different background on each talk on WhatsApp. And it has been that ght offers endless options so that you can change it to your liking. Light theme for sunny days, dark theme for night or solid color that gives you the possibility to change this color from the traditional background that comes by default.

In Google android

See the Google Have fun with with updates an application on WhatsApp when you have one available. Next, enter on an application with enter on the conversation in which you want to change this wallpaper on the screen. Go to a better right corner on a screen with access the three dots that appear there. Select a Wallpaper option. When sony ericsson opens a new window, click on a Change button. There the Clear themes will appear , Dark, Solid colors My photos with. Choose this you want to choose with press Set as wallpaper.

On iOS

Access the chat about the one you want to change this wallpaper on the screen. Once there, go to the Wallpaper with sound. Next, ‘s the same as on a case on Android, you can select one from the different ones offered by WhatsApp themes. If you want to return to put this traditional next By default, you will only have to give it the Default Wallpaper. Finally, press Set with you will have already established the changes on .

To be able to enjoy all the functions that WhatsApp offers to its users, the best thing has been that you know all with each one about the options that you will find on an application about instant messaging. But in addition, it will also be very useful to know other external applications that will help you carry out many interesting actions to get the most out of it.

WABox is available for Google android mobile phones, download it from Search engines Play it was very easy with. Solitary you have to click on this electronic search engine to enter a name on the application. Next, access it in this Open with button click Allow so that it can have access to the content of your smartphone. To finish, activate a button Allow to show on other applications so that it can start working in WhatsApp.