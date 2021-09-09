Zinc Oxide Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.35% by 2030 Global Zinc Oxide Market witnessed a steady growth in the historic years and growing at a healthy CAGR of 5.35% until 2030.

According to ChemAnalyst report, “Zinc Oxide Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030”. Global Zinc Oxide market witnessed a steady growth in the historic years and growing at a healthy CAGR of 5.35% until 2030 owing to its utilization as additives in various end use industries.

Zinc Oxide is an organic compound that is insoluble in water but dissolves in most of the acids. It appears as a white powder with no odor and decomposes into Zn vapors and O 2 when exposes to high temp and standard oxygen pressure. Naturally it occurs as mineral zincite, therefore most of the zinc oxide is synthetically produced. Industrially, there are three main process to produce Zinc oxide namely Fresh Process, Wet Process and American Process. Among all these methods Fresh process is the most extensively used process globally. Zinc Oxide is segmented into four grades such as Standard, Treated, FCC, (Food Chemicals Codex), and USP (United States Pharmacopeia).

Read Full Report Here: https://www.chemanalyst.com/industry-report/zinc-oxide-market-601

Zinc Oxide finds application in various industries such as rubber, paints and coatings, plastics, cosmetics, adhesives, sealants, ceramics, food additives, fire retardants, lubricants, ointments, glass cement, pharmaceuticals, metal processing, etc. Rubber industry consumes more than half of the total Zinc oxide produced globally for rubber vulcanization. In cosmetics and in pharma sector it is utilized widely in ointments, lotions, and creams for protection against skin damage due to UV and sunburn. Additionally, baby powder or creams to treat rashes, anti-dandruff shampoos, antiseptic ointments and calamine cream comprise of Zinc Oxide in their formulations.

Based on its diverse utility, major end use industries for Zinc Oxide are Automotive, Building & Construction, Personal care, Healthcare, Food and beverages, Metallurgy and Others. Rising demand of Zinc Oxide in rubber industry from tires as, fillers or activators of rubber compound coupled with the never-ending demand from healthcare and personal care is expected to fuel zinc oxide market over the forecast period. However, Zinc Oxide fumes can cause some health hazards in humans as well as due to its insolubility in water adds some environmental hazards. These aforementioned factors are some major challenges for Zinc Oxide market.

Read Free Request Sample: https://www.chemanalyst.com/ChemAnalyst/RequestForm

In the first half of 2020, the unprecedented spread of COVID-19 across the global caused nationwide lockdowns and trade restrictions which directly impacted several industries. Automotive is one of the most affected sectors during the pandemic which consequently declined the demand of Zinc Oxide from Tire and Rubber industry. Though there was a constant demand for Zinc Oxide from Healthcare and Personal care even in the pandemic. Moreover, after the relaxation in lockdown along with the resumption in industrial operations, Automotive, construction and other end use industries recovered at a speedy pace and is expected to swell up the demand for Zinc Oxide in the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific region dominates the global Zinc Oxide market and is anticipated to grow significantly through 2030 owing to the booming end use sectors such as Automotive, Healthcare along with Building and Construction. Its increasing Consumption in tire industries and the presence of Giant manufactures of tires such as Bridgestone (Japan), Sumitomo (Japan), Hankook (South Korea), Yokohama (Japan), ZC Rubber (China), Sailun (China), Apollo (India), MRF (India), Maxxis Tires (Taiwan) in the region is anticipated to boost the market for zinc oxide in Asia Pacific subsequently in the forecast period.

Zinc Oxide market in North America and Europe are also estimated to propel at a substantial rate in the forthcoming years owing to the presence of Giant manufacturers of Rubber and Tires.

According to ChemAnalyst report, “Zinc Oxide Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030”, Major players for Zinc Oxide globally include US Zinc, Zochem, EverZinc, ZM Silesia, Akrochem, Rubamin, Pan-Continental Chemical, J.G. Chemicals, Upper India, and Suraj Udyog, and Others.

“Zinc Oxide has been identified as a versatile commodity having applications in various end use industries aforementioned. Apart from those applications, Zinc Oxide consumption in fertilizers as a substitute to zinc sulphate offers expansion in Zinc Oxide market. Moreover, In Electronics and Electrotechnology industries it is used in Photoelectronics, Field emitters, UV lasers, sensors, Solar Cells etc. which is likely to impel its demand in the forecast period. In Addition, Zinc Oxide exhibits unique property of protection against UV rays thereby, its nanostructure is gaining popularity as UV-protective textile coatings in textile industry. Hence, offering potential opportunities for Zinc Oxide market players to grab in the forecast period.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm promoting ChemAnalyst.

Browse Related Reports

Titanium Dioxide Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030

https://www.chemanalyst.com/industry-report/titanium-dioxide-market-599

Carbon Black Market Analysis: Plant capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Process, Demand & Supply, Type, End Use, Sales Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer, and Price Intelligence Market Analysis (2015-2030)

https://www.chemanalyst.com/industry-report/carbon-black-market-440

About Us

ChemAnalyst is a ‘one stop’ digital platform that offers comprehensive market intelligence data and in-depth analysis of the Indian chemical and petrochemical industry. ChemAnalyst’s team of 100+ analysts are engaged in tracking chemical prices daily, production capacity, demand and supply outlook, manufacturing plant locations, foreign trade data and news/deals for more than 400 major chemicals produced in India. ChemAnalyst is promoted by TechSci Research which is an award winning research based management consulting firm providing market research and advisory solutions to the customers worldwide, spanning a range of industries including Chemicals & Material, Automotive, Consumer & Retail, ICT, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, Water and Waste Management, BFSI and more.

Contact Us:

Nilesh Vishwakarma

B-44 Sector-57 Noida,

National Capital Region

Tel: 0120-4523948

Mob: +91-8882336899

Email: info@chemanalyst.com

Website: https://www.chemanalyst.com/